Katherine Schwarzenegger talks postpartum depression with Nikki, Brie Bella

Katherine Schwarzenegger touches on the realities of postpartum depression (PPD) on new mothers alongside Nikki and Brie Bella.

After welcoming their baby boys only days apart, the sisters told Schwarzenegger they are still finding it hard t adjust to the “realities” of postpartum depression, and what it entails, during an Instagram live interview.

Brie, in particular, was hit way harder with PPD as compared to her sister. During her conversation with Katherine Schwarzenegger, she was quoted saying how, "'You get this FOMO of the old you” for “who you were before pregnancy, who you were before your child came into your life.”

However, "you're too embarrassed to say it out loud, 'cause then everyone's gonna be like, 'Oh, do you hate your baby?' And you're like, 'No, I just [miss] my old life.' "

Brie went on to say, "I think I was trying to keep up with my sister to not lose that part of me when I should've just let go and really enjoyed motherhood more with Birdie like I'm doing now with Buddy” but “instead of trying to just not let go of who I was before Bird came into my life."

Nikki chimed in at that moment and admitted how she began to understand her sister's struggles better after becoming a mother herself and that, even though she is now “doing better”, she still has “days where I struggle” with bouts of PPD.

Yet she is thankful to be, “out of the dark hole. I was like on a cliff, about to be pushed over to go into a super place, but now I’m in a place that’s so much better.”