entertainment
Sunday Nov 15 2020
BTS, Katy Perry join Disney's holiday singalong

Sunday Nov 15, 2020

With Christmas 2020 less than a month away, musicians and actors have been signing on to join ABC News's holiday themed event to spread merry and cheer.

This time around, the Disney Holiday Singalong special managed to rope in South Korean boyband BTS as well as other Grammy award-winning singers like Katy Perry, Kerry Washington, Michael Bublé, Ciara.

For BTS’s Christmas segment, the boy band will be singing Santa Claus Is Coming To Town whereas Katy Perry is set to rock the roof with I'll Be Home For Christmas and Cozy Little Christmas.

Other stars have already been assigned songs including Kerry Washington who snatched up Joy To The World, while P!nk got The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire) and Michael Bublé will performhis own holiday anthem It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas.

This year, Disney has decided to include some of its animated hits in the mix as well, one of which, Let It Go will aim to raise awareness for Disney’s Feed The Love campaign.


