Boxer Amir Khan smashes his Mercedes into a barrier on Manchester motorway

British Pakistani boxer Amir Khan has rammed his car into a barrier while driving on a Motorway in Manchester, United Kingdom on Sunday.



According to a news report published by Mirror.co.uk, the boxer lost control of his £90,000 car as the road surface was extremely wet following a day of rain.

Khan shared photos of the accident on social media which showed his Mercedes S350 completely damaged with its front bumper hanging off and the window mirrors completely broken.

Per the report, this is not the first time that Khan had to deal with 'drama' when it comes to his luxury car collection.

"Back in 2012, the 33-year-old saw a gang of armed yobs try and steal his £100,000 Range Rover," read the publication.

The Bolton-born star has an impressive luxurious car collection that includes a £271,000 Lamborghini Aventador, a £233,000 Rolls Royce Phantom, and a £65,000 Range Rover.