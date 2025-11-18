Babar Azam fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Pakistan's Babar Azam plays shot during during third one-day international (ODI) against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 14, 2025. — PCB

Pakistan's star batter and former captain Babar Azam has been fined 10% of his match fee by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching its Code of Conduct.

According to the ICC, Babar was found to have violated Article 2.2 of the ICC Code, which covers the “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment, or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.”

A demerit point has also been added to his disciplinary record, making it a first offence for Babar in a 24-month period. The incident occurred in the 21st over of Pakistan's innings when the right-hander hit the stumps with his bat before leaving the crease following his dismissal.

In the match, Babar made 34 off 52 deliveries before being removed by Jeffrey Vandersay.

The charge was upheld by on-field umpires Alex Wharf and Rashid Riaz, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, and fourth umpire Faisal Afridi, with Ali Naqvi from the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees recommending the sanction.

Babar admitted the offence and accepted the penalty, eliminating the need for a formal hearing. Under ICC rules, Level 1 breaches carry a minimum sanction of an official reprimand, a maximum fine of 50% of a match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Despite Babar's dismissal, Pakistan completed a series sweep over Sri Lanka, with a six-wicket victory in the final ODI at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.