T20I tri-series: Pakistan to bowl first after winning toss against Zimbabwe

November 18, 2025
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan decided to bowl first after winning the toss against Zimbabwe in the opening match of the T20I tri-series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (wk), Salman Agha (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed.
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brad Evans, Sikandar Raza (c), Brendan Taylor (wk), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Graeme Cremer, Tinotenda Maposa and Richard Ngarava.
Pakistan and Zimbabwe have met 21 times in T20I cricket, with Pakistan dominating the rivalry.
Pakistan enter the tri-series in strong form, having won the recent T20I tri-series against Afghanistan and the UAE ahead of the Asia Cup 2025.
They also clinched a 2-1 home series victory over South Africa and will be keen to extend their winning momentum.
Zimbabwe, meanwhile, are under pressure after suffering a 3-0 whitewash in their recent T20I series against Afghanistan.
Pakistan: W, W, L, L, W (most recent first)
Zimbabwe: L, L, L, W, W