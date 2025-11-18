 
T20I tri-series: Pakistan to bowl first after winning toss against Zimbabwe

Pakistan hold dominant 18-3 T20I record over Zimbabwe

Sports Desk
November 18, 2025

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (left) and Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza at the toss before their T20I tri-series match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 18, 2025. – PCB
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan decided to bowl first after winning the toss against Zimbabwe in the opening match of the T20I tri-series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (wk), Salman Agha (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed.

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brad Evans, Sikandar Raza (c), Brendan Taylor (wk), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Graeme Cremer, Tinotenda Maposa and Richard Ngarava.

Head-to-head

Pakistan and Zimbabwe have met 21 times in T20I cricket, with Pakistan dominating the rivalry.

  • Matches played: 21
  • Pakistan wins: 18
  • Zimbabwe wins: 3

Form Guide

Pakistan enter the tri-series in strong form, having won the recent T20I tri-series against Afghanistan and the UAE ahead of the Asia Cup 2025.

They also clinched a 2-1 home series victory over South Africa and will be keen to extend their winning momentum.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, are under pressure after suffering a 3-0 whitewash in their recent T20I series against Afghanistan.

Pakistan: W, W, L, L, W (most recent first)

Zimbabwe: L, L, L, W, W

