PM Shehbaz, PCB chief Naqvi roar praise as Pakistan storm to flawless ODI sweep vs SL

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi (L) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — PCB/Reuters

Tributes poured in on Sunday after Pakistan’s emphatic ODI series sweep against visiting Sri Lanka, with national leaders and cricket officials praising the team’s performance and the spirit of the competition.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a post on X, congratulated the team. He said the national side had shown “a wonderful display of cricket’s unifying spirit.”

Sharif added that he “congratulates our national team on winning the ODI series against Sri Lanka” and also praised Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and his team “for their great efforts.”

Advertisement

He went on to thank the visitors, noting that “the Sri Lankan players and management once again reflected the enduring friendship between our two nations.”

Naqvi also celebrated the win in a separate post. He called it “a proud moment for Pakistan and for the Board,” highlighting the team’s eight-wicket victory over India A.

Naqvi said the Shaheens’ run chase, completed in just 13.2 overs, was “a dominant, fearless and unforgettable performance” in the Asia Cup Rising Stars Tournament in Doha.

He added that the young players had shown “superb cricket” and that “the future of Pakistan is shining bright,” ending his message with congratulations to the nation.

Fakhar Zaman and wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan's fifties after a disciplined bowling performance helped Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in the third one-day international (ODI) on Sunday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to sweep the three-match series.

Chasing 212, Pakistan crossed the finish line in 44.4 overs with six wickets in hand, winning the series 3-0.

The experienced duo of Babar Azam and Fakhar then steadied the innings, forging a 74-run second-wicket partnership that helped Pakistan reach 82-2 in 15.2 overs.

Fakhar continued his fine form, scoring 55 off 45 balls, including eight boundaries, to record his 19th ODI fifty before being dismissed by Jeffrey Vandersay.

Mohammad Rizwan joined Babar Azam to accelerate the scoring, guiding Pakistan past 100 in the 20th over with 112 runs still needed from 30 overs.

However, the 21st over proved costly as Vandersay dismissed Babar for 34 off 52 deliveries, leaving the team at 101-3. Vandersay struck again to remove Salman Ali Agha for six, putting Pakistan under pressure at 101-4.

Rizwan and Hussain Talat then combined to rebuild the innings, steadily scoring and taking Pakistan past the 150-run mark.

Their crucial 50-run partnership for the fifth wicket eased the pressure, pushing the team to 167-4 after 37 overs.