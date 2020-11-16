November 16: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was sold at Rs112,650 at the opening of the bullion market. Photo: File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs112,650 on Monday at the opening of trading in the bullion market after the price of the precious metal increased by Rs450 during the previous trading.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold rose to Rs96,580 at the opening of trading.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs88,531, with the price of 1 tola of 22k gold rising to Rs103,261 at the opening of trading.



