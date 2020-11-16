Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020 live blog wrap-up 2

A total of 745,361 voters were expected to vote for 23 constituencies across 1,160 polling stations

Nov 15, 10:32pm — GBA-4, Nagar-I unofficial, provisional result

The unofficial, provisional results from 33 polling stations are as under:

PPP's Amjad Hussain: 4,581 votes

Islami Tehreek Pakistan's Mohammad Ayub Waziri: 4,073 votes

PTI's Zulfiqar Ali: 2,197 votes

Nov 15, 10:29pm — GBA-14, Astore-II unofficial, provisional result

The unofficial, provisional results from 45 polling stations are as under:

PTI's Shamsul Haq Lone: 5,364 votes

PPP's Muzaffar Ali: 3,215 votes

PML-N's Rana Farooq: 3,196 votes

Nov 15, 10:25pm — GBA-5, Nagar-III unofficial, provisional result

The unofficial, provisional results from 25 polling stations are as under:

Independent candidate Javed Ali: 2,298 votes

Independent candidate Zulfiqar Ali Murad: 2,105 votes

Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen's Rizwan Ali: 1,671 votes

Nov 15, 10:19pm — GBA-12, Shigar unofficial, provisional result

The unofficial, provisional results from 47 polling stations are as under:

PTI's Raja Azam Khan: 6,513 votes

PPP's Imran Nadeem: 5,175 votes

PML-N's Tahir Shugri: 2,573 votes

Nov 15, 10:08pm — GBA-21, Ghizar-III unofficial, provisional result

The unofficial, provisional results from 21 polling stations are as under:

PML-N's Ghulam Muhammad: 1,911 votes

PTI's Raja Jahanzeb: 1,750 votes

PPP's Muhammad Ayub Shah: 1,403 votes

Nov 15, 10:01pm — GBA-1, Gilgit-I unofficial, provisional result

The unofficial, provisional results from 35 polling stations are as under:

Independent candidate Sultan Raees: 6,564 votes

PPP's Amjad Hussain: 6,155 votes

PTI's Johar Ali: 53 votes

Nov, 15 09:47pm — Independent candidate wins in GBA-22, Ghanche-I unofficial, provisional results show

Unofficial results from the GBA-22, Ghanche-I constituency show independent candidate Mushtaq Hussain has won with 6,051 votes.

Mohammad Ibrahim Sanai of PTI came second with 4,945 votes, while Muhammad Jaffer of PPP got 2,615 votes.

Razaul Haq of PML-N obtained 2,099 votes.

Nov 15, 09:38pm — GBA-4, Nagar-I unofficial, provisional result

The unofficial, provisional results from 21 polling stations are as under:

Islami Tehreek Pakistan's Muhammad Ayub Waziri: 2,967 votes

PPP's Amjad Hussain: 2,903 votes

PTI's Zulfiqar Ali: 1,010 votes

Nov 15, 09:35pm — GBA-13, Astore-I unofficial, provisional result

The unofficial, provisional results from 32 polling stations are as under:

PTI's Mohammad Khalid Khurshid: 3,558 votes

PPP's Abdul Hameed : 2,063 votes

PML-N's Farman Ali: 1,797 votes

Nov 15, 09:33pm — GBA-14, Astore-II unofficial, provisional result

The unofficial, provisional results from 41 polling stations are as under:

PTI's Shamsul Haq Lone: 5,234 votes

PPP's Muzaffar Ali: 3,100 votes

PML-N's Rana Fariq: 2,837 votes

Nov 15, 09:31pm — GBA-5, Nagar-II unofficial, provisional result

The unofficial, provisional results from 16 polling stations are as under:

Independent candidate Javed Ali: 1,459 votes

Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen's Rizwan Ali: 1,195 votes

Independent candidate Zulfiqar Ali Murad: 887 votes

Nov 15, 09:25pm — GBA-11, Kharmang, unofficial, provisional result

The unofficial, provisional results from 24 polling stations are as under:

PTI's Syed Majid Ali: 4,374 votes.

Independent candidate Iqbal Hassan: 1,175 votes.

Independent candidate Syed Mohsin Rizvi: 223 votes.

Nov 15, 09:18pm — PTI leading in 9 constituencies, PPP in 5, unofficial, provisional results show

PTI is leading in 9 constituencies and PPP is leading in 5 constituencies, unofficial, provisional results show.

Independent candidates are leading in 4 constituencies.

The PML-N, Islami Tehreek Pakistan, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen and the JUI-F have the upper hand in one constituency each.

In one constituency, no polling station results have been received so far.

In another, the election was postponed due to the death of a candidate.

Nov 15, 09:12pm — PTI wins in GBA-7, Skardu-I unofficial, provisional results show

Unofficial results from the GBA-7, Skardu-I constituency show PTI candidate Raja Zakaria Khan has won with 5,290 votes.

Syed Mehdi Shah of PPP came second with 4,114 votes, while Muhammad Akbar of PML-N got 196 votes.

Nov 15, 09:07pm — PTI leading in 9 constituencies, PPP in 6, unofficial, provisional results show

PTI is leading in 9 constituencies and PPP is leading in 6 constituencies, unofficial, provisional results show.

Independent candidates are leading in 4 constituencies.

The PML-N, Islami Tehreek Pakistan and the JUI-F have the upper hand in one constituency each.

In one constituency, no polling station results have been received so far.

In another, the election was postponed due to the death of a candidate.

Nov 15, 08:57pm — Chief minister notes with concern clashes in Skardu

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Mir Afzal has noted with concern reports of clashes between PTI and PPP in Skardu.

He has directed GB Deputy Inspector General Baltistan Range to take stern action.

"A peaceful election in Gilgit Baltistan must serve an example for the world," the caretaker chief minister said.

"I congratulate the entire nation on holding peaceful elections," he added.

Nov 15, 08:49pm — PTI leading in 9 constituencies according to unofficial, provisional results

Unofficial results show PTI is leading in 9 constituencies and PPP is leading in 7 constituencies.

Independent candidates are leading in 4 constituencies.

In one constituency, the PML-N has the upper hand, while in one constituency, the JUI-F is ahead.

In one constituency, no polling station results have been received so far.

In one constituency, the election was postponed due to the death of a candidate.

Nov 15, 08:45pm — GBA-20, Ghizr-II unofficial, provisional result

The unofficial, provisional result from 5 polling stations is as under:

PTI's Nazir Ahmed: 704 votes

PPP's Ali Madad Sher: 384 votes

PML-N's Khan Akbar Khan: 227 votes

Nov 15, 08:40pm — GBA-12, Shigar-I unofficial, provisional result

The unofficial, provisional result from 20 polling stations is as under:

PPP's Imran Nadeem: 2,998 votes

PTI's Raja Azam Khan: 1,824 votes

PML-N's Tahir-ul-Qadri: 1,337 votes

Nov 15, 08:36pm — GBA- 14, Astore-II unofficial, provisional result

The unofficial, provisional result from 28 polling stations is as under:

PTI's Shamsul Haq Lone: 3,398 votes

PPP's Muzaffar Ali: 2,570 votes

PML-N's Rana Fariq: 2,150 votes

Nov 15, 08:28pm — GBA-1, Gilgit-I unofficial, provisional result

The unofficial, provisional result from 8 polling stations is as under:

PPP's Amjad Hussain: 619 votes

Independent candidate Sultan Raees: 447 votes

PTI's Johar Ali: 51 votes

Nov 15 08:25pm — GBA-5, Nagar-II unofficial, provisional result

The unofficial, provisional result from 8 polling stations is as under:

Independent candidate Javed Ali: 900 votes

Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen's Rizwan Ali: 578 votes

Independent candidate Zafar Ali Murad: 468 votes

Nov 15, 08:22pm — GBA-19, Ghizr-I unofficial, provisional result

The unofficial, provisional result from 15 polling stations is as under:

PTI's Zafar Mohammad: 1,184 votes

PPP's Syed Jalal Shah: 994 votes

Independent candidate Shakeel Ahmed: 975 votes

Nov 15, 08:20pm — Clashes between PTI, PPP reported in Skardu

Clashes between PPP and PTI worker have been reported near Martyrs' Memorial in Skardu.

Party workers threw stones at each other due to which two police officers were reportedly injured.

A PTI rally was passing in front of the People's Secretariat when the incident occurred.

Nov 15, 08:17pm — PPP wins in GBA-24, Ghanche-III unofficial, provisional result show

Unofficial results from the GBA-24, Ghanche-III constituency show PPP's Muhammad Ismail has won with 6,204 votes.

PTI's Syed Shamsuddin came in second with 5,361 votes.

Nov 15, 8:13pm — GBA-11, Kharmang unofficial, provisional result

The unofficial, provisional result from 23 polling stations is as under:

PTI's Syed Majid Ali: 3,999 votes

Indp candidate Iqbal Hassan: 1,175 votes

Indp candidate Syed Mohsin Rizvi: 100 votes

Nov 15, 8:08pm — GBA-17, Diamer-III unofficial, provisional result

The unofficial, provisional result from seven polling stations is as under:

JUIF's Rehmat Khaliq: 2,063 votes

PTI's Haider Khan: 821 votes

PPP's Ghaffar Khan: 101 votes

Nov 15, 7:54 pm — PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz demands transparent counting of votes

PML-N's vice-president Maryam Nawaz Sharif has demanded the Election Commission make the vote counting process transparent.

She also appreciated the women of GB for coming out of their houses and fully participating in the elections.

Nov 15, 7:20 pm — Fawad Chaudhry says peaceful elections a 'great achievement'

Federal Minister for Science & Technology Fawad Chaudhry has congratulated the people and administration of Gilgit-Baltistan on a "very peaceful and transparent election".

"Election campaigns took place in a holistic way and no law and order problems arose which is a great achievement in itself," he said.

"Insha Allah, the elected members will have the honour to be a part of the process of making GB a provisional province," Chaudhry added.

Nov 15, 7:15 pm — GBA-8, Skardu-II unofficial, provisional result

PPP candidate Muhammad Ali Shah: 834 votes

MWM candidate Muhammad Kazim: 703 votes

INDP candidate Imtiaz Haider Khan: 136

Nov 15, 7:10 pm — GBA-6, Hunza unofficial, provisional result

PTI candidate Abaid Ullah Baig: 1,950 votes

INDP candidate Kamil Jan: 1,025 votes

PPP candidate Zahoor Karim: 1,007 votes

Nov 15, 7:01 pm — PTI lambastes Opposition after CEC GB expresses satisfaction over election arrangements

The PTI lambasted the Opposition, saying that the GB Chief Election Commissioner's expression of satisfaction over the election arrangements is "the biggest testimony that the Opposition’s tantrums about rigging are a farce. It is written on the wall that GB elections have been free and fair".

Nov 15, 7:00 pm — GBA-24, Ghanche-III unofficial, provincial result

PPP candidate Muhammad Ismail: 4336 votes

PTI candidate Syed Shamsuddin: 3730 votes

PML-N candidate Engineer Manzoor Hussain: 55 votes

Nov 15, 6:52 pm — PTI leads in eight constituencies, according to unofficial, provisional results

According to unofficial and provisional results, PTI is in the lead in eight constituencies, PPP is ahead of others in seven constituencies, while PML-N is winning in two constituencies.

Nov 15, 6:42 pm — GBA-12 Shigar unofficial, provisional result

PPP candidate Imran Nadeem: 435 votes

PTI candidate Raja Azam Khan: 330 votes

PML-N candidate Tahir Shigri: 68 votes

Nov 15, 6:38 pm — GBA-19, Ghizer-I unofficial, provisional result

PTI candidate Zaffar Muhammad: 501 votes

INDP candidate Nawaz Khan: 244 votes

INDP candidate Shakeel Ahmed: 57 votes

Nov 15, 6:36 pm — Shahbaz Gil criticises PML-N's vice-president Maryam Nawaz

Prime Minister Imran Khan's special assistant on political communication Shahbaz Gill has claimed that PML-N had only six of its candidates contesting for 23 seats in GB that have been up for grabs.

"The PML-N did not have any of its candidates in 17 constituencies. Maryam is attempting to confuse people [...] Time has changed, people will not fall prey to her propaganda," Gill added.

Nov 15, 6:31 pm — GBA-6, Hunza unofficial, provisional result

PTI candidate Abaid Ullah Baig: 1,099 votes

PPP candidate Zahoor Karim: 545 votes

INDP candidate Kamil Jan: 500 votes

Nov 15, 6:24 pm — GB CEC satisfied over polling arrangements

Gilgit Baltistan Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Raja Shahbaz Khan has expressed satisfaction over the election arrangements, process, and security-related matters during his visit to different polling stations of GBA 1 and 2 constituencies, APP reports.

Speaking to media, Shahbaz said that the process of polling continued smoothly and no complaints were received from any candidate or voters across the region.

Nov 15, 6:16 pm — GBA-11, Kharmang unofficial, provisional results:

PTI candidate Syed Amjad Ali: 538 votes

INDP candidate Syed Mohsin Rizvi: 100 votes

INDP candidate Shujaat Hussain: 90 votes

Nov 15, 5:57 pm — GBA-19, Ghizer-I unofficial, provisional results:

PTI candidate Zaffar Muhammad: 21 votes

PPP candidate Syed Jalal Ali Shah: 13 votes

Nov 15, 5:55 pm — GBA-6, Hunza unofficial, provisional results:

PPP candidate Zahoor Karim: 89 votes

INDP candidate Noor Muhammad: 45 votes

INDP candidate Kamil Jan: 32 votes

PTI candidate Abaid Ullah Baig: 6 votes

Nov 15, 5:46 pm — Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz congratulates people on 'peaceful, cheerful' election

Information Minister Shibli Faraz congratulates the people of Gilgit-Baltistan as the polling process was completed "peacefully and cheerfully".

"The full participation and transparency of the vote-casting process, including the participation of the elderly and women, was captured by media outlets through the eyes of their cameras," said Faraz.

Nov 15, 5:39 pm — PPP Senator Sherry Rehman claims election being 'rigged'

