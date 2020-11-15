GB Election Results 2020: Party position in Gilgit Baltistan Assembly

Soon after polls closed at 5pm on Saturday in the 2020 elections for the Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly, the count of votes began across the region's polling stations.



As of 11:30pm, PTI was in the lead in nine of 24 constituencies.



This included a win by PTI candidate Raja Zakaria Khan in the GBA-7, Skardu-I constituency with 5,290 votes, provisional results showed.



Party name

Lead in no. of constituencies

(Unofficial) victory in no. of constituencies

PTI

9

1

PPP

5

1

PML-N

1

-

JUI-F

1

-

Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen

1

-

Islami Tehreek Pakistan

1

-

Independents

4

2



PTI was followed by PPP, which was in the lead in five constituencies. This included a victory by candidate Muhammad Ismail in the GBA-24, Ghanche-III constituency with 6,204 votes.

Independent candidates were leading in 4 constituencies. Independent candidate Javed Ali Manwa won with 2,443 votes in the GBA-5, Nagar-II constituency and independent candidate Mushtaq Hussain won with 6,051 votes in the GBA-22, Ghanche-I constituency.

The PML-N, Islami Tehreek Pakistan, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen and the JUI-F had the upper hand in one constituency each.

Each win in a constituency represents a seat won in the assembly.







