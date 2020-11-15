Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Nov 15 2020
By
Web Desk

GB Election Results 2020: Party position in Gilgit Baltistan Assembly

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 15, 2020

Soon after polls closed at 5pm on Saturday in the 2020 elections for the Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly, the count of votes began across the region's polling stations.

As of 11:30pm, PTI was in the lead in nine of 24 constituencies.

This included a win by PTI candidate Raja Zakaria Khan in the GBA-7, Skardu-I constituency with 5,290 votes, provisional results showed.

Party name
Lead in no. of constituencies
(Unofficial) victory in no. of constituencies
PTI
9
1
PPP
5
1
PML-N
1
-
JUI-F
1
-
Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen
1
-
Islami Tehreek Pakistan
1
-
Independents
4
2

PTI was followed by PPP, which was in the lead in five constituencies. This included a victory by candidate Muhammad Ismail in the GBA-24, Ghanche-III constituency with 6,204 votes.

Independent candidates were leading in 4 constituencies. Independent candidate Javed Ali Manwa won with 2,443 votes in the GBA-5, Nagar-II constituency and independent candidate Mushtaq Hussain won with 6,051 votes in the GBA-22, Ghanche-I constituency.

The PML-N, Islami Tehreek Pakistan, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen and the JUI-F had the upper hand in one constituency each.

Each win in a constituency represents a seat won in the assembly.



More From Pakistan:

Family claims matriarch died due to Lahore hospital's negligence, dubious coronavirus diagnosis

Family claims matriarch died due to Lahore hospital's negligence, dubious coronavirus diagnosis
'Married' man arrested for allegedly raping, killing seven-year-old neighbour in Lahore

'Married' man arrested for allegedly raping, killing seven-year-old neighbour in Lahore
Hundreds of kilos of 'chars', crystal meth seized by Pakistan Coast Guards

Hundreds of kilos of 'chars', crystal meth seized by Pakistan Coast Guards
Police stop 'marriage' of 12-year-old boy, 10-year-old girl in Jacobabad

Police stop 'marriage' of 12-year-old boy, 10-year-old girl in Jacobabad
Reluctance to follow SOPs might boost the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan, warn health experts

Reluctance to follow SOPs might boost the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan, warn health experts
PPP's Sherry Rehman deeply concerned over 'deliberate restrictions on women's voting'

PPP's Sherry Rehman deeply concerned over 'deliberate restrictions on women's voting'
Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020 live results: Initial results in as counting of votes continues

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020 live results: Initial results in as counting of votes continues
Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020 live blog wrap-up 1

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020 live blog wrap-up 1
WATCH: In bitter cold, 98-year-old man comes out to cast vote in GB Election 2020

WATCH: In bitter cold, 98-year-old man comes out to cast vote in GB Election 2020
PM Imran Khan's commerce adviser to lead delegation to Afghanistan for trade talks

PM Imran Khan's commerce adviser to lead delegation to Afghanistan for trade talks
Former PML-N Leader Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar arrested on corruption charges

Former PML-N Leader Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar arrested on corruption charges
Gilgit Baltistan elections 2020: 80-year-old Diamir man with just one leg comes out to vote

Gilgit Baltistan elections 2020: 80-year-old Diamir man with just one leg comes out to vote

Latest

view all