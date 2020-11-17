Can't connect right now! retry
Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 17

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 17, 2020

The buying rate of the Saudi Riyal was Rs41.35 while it was sold at Rs42 in Pakistan’s currency market. Photo: Geo. tv/File 

KARACHI: The buying rate of the Saudi Riyal was Rs41.35 while it was sold at Rs42 in Pakistan’s currency market on Tuesday, November 17.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar112
114.5
Canadian Dollar118
120 
China Yuan23.95
24.1 
Euro184
186.5 
Japanese Yen1.55 
1.58
Saudi Riyal41.35 
42
UAE Dirham42.45 
43
UK Pound Sterling203.5
207 
US Dollar157.5 
158.5 


