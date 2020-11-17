Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 17

The buying rate of the Saudi Riyal was Rs41.35 while it was sold at Rs42 in Pakistan’s currency market. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the Saudi Riyal was Rs41.35 while it was sold at Rs42 in Pakistan’s currency market on Tuesday, November 17.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar 112

114.5

Canadian Dollar 118

120

China Yuan 23.95

24.1

Euro 184

186.5

Japanese Yen 1.55

1.58

Saudi Riyal 41.35

42

UAE Dirham 42.45

43

UK Pound Sterling 203.5

207

US Dollar 157.5

158.5





