Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 17

Tuesday Nov 17, 2020
KARACHI: The buying rate of the Saudi Riyal was Rs41.35 while it was sold at Rs42 in Pakistan’s currency market on Tuesday, November 17.
Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar
|112
|114.5
|Canadian Dollar
|118
|120
|China Yuan
|23.95
|24.1
|Euro
|184
|186.5
|Japanese Yen
|1.55
|1.58
|Saudi Riyal
|41.35
|42
|UAE Dirham
|42.45
|43
|UK Pound Sterling
|203.5
|207
|US Dollar
|157.5
|158.5