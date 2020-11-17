Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Nov 17 2020
Congolese singer Tshala Muana arrested

Tuesday Nov 17, 2020

The sources have revealed that Tshala Muana newly-released song, Ingratitude, might be the cause of her trouble. Photo Courtesy: BBC/Getty Images

Famous Congolese singer Tshala Muana got arrested on Tuesday a few days after her song Ingratitude was released, a source from the intelligence service in the Democratic Republic of Congo has confirmed to the BBC.

The 62-year-old award-winning musician was very close to the family of DR Congo's former President Joseph Kabila. 

As of now, no statement has been released by the artist's family, however, various media outlets in the country are reporting that she was detained around midday local time.

The sources have revealed that her newly-released song, Ingratitude, might be the cause of her trouble. 

The lyrics of the song depict a person, who is kept anonymous, who had been granted all the advantages of life but forgot to perform good deeds once in power.

Many of her fans believe that the acclaimed singer is talking about current President Félix Tshisekedi - but Tshala Muana hasn't confirmed any of these speculations, the publication underscored.

