Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 17 2020
By
Web Desk

Celebs unite to defend Harry Styles after his Vogue dress stirs chaos

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 17, 2020

Celebs unite to defend Harry Styles after his Vogue dress stirs chaos

British singer Harry Styles recently became the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue in the magazine's history.

However, not everyone was happy about it as American author Candace Owens slammed the dress he wore for the shoot.

"There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men,” she wrote on Twitter.

The tweet soon ignited a social media upheaval as stars and fans all got together to defend the former One Direction member.

Olivia Wilde who recently roped the singer for her next directorial, Don’t Worry Darling, hit back at Owens.

"You're pathetic,” she simply responded to Styles’s criticism.

Kathy Griffin too stepped up to defend the British heartthrob as she wrote: “Candy Owens doesn't know what she in for going up against the Harry Styles stans.”

Jameela Jamil joined the conversation and said: "Harry Styles is plenty manly, because manly is whatever you want it to be, not what some insecure, toxic, woman-hating, homophobic [expletive] decided it was hundreds of years ago. He's 104% perfect.”

Zach Braff wrote: "Our whole lives boys and men are told we need to be manly. Life is short. Be whatever the [expletive] you want to be." 

More From Entertainment:

Dwayne Johnson gets ‘stuck in a Porsche’ during a ‘Red Notice’ shoot

Dwayne Johnson gets ‘stuck in a Porsche’ during a ‘Red Notice’ shoot
Queen and Princess Anne not watching ‘The Crown’: ‘No time for such nonsense’

Queen and Princess Anne not watching ‘The Crown’: ‘No time for such nonsense’
South Korean boy band BTS bags four trophies at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards

South Korean boy band BTS bags four trophies at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s titles at risk after ‘The Crown’ adds fuel to the fire

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s titles at risk after ‘The Crown’ adds fuel to the fire
Camilla tuning into ‘The Crown’ with a ‘glass of wine’ to watch her affair with Charles

Camilla tuning into ‘The Crown’ with a ‘glass of wine’ to watch her affair with Charles

Humayun Saeed wants fans to showcase Pakistan to the world through NASFF

Humayun Saeed wants fans to showcase Pakistan to the world through NASFF
Queen and the royals had once hit back at ‘The Crown’ with a bitter letter

Queen and the royals had once hit back at ‘The Crown’ with a bitter letter
Taylor Swift shares her side of the story after Scooter Braun sells her masters

Taylor Swift shares her side of the story after Scooter Braun sells her masters
Sanam Saeed draws comparisons with Anya Taylor-Joy of ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

Sanam Saeed draws comparisons with Anya Taylor-Joy of ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

Kate Middleton, Prince William's secret vacation that laid the foundation of their marriage

Kate Middleton, Prince William's secret vacation that laid the foundation of their marriage

Princess Diana's wedding shoes featured a secret message for Prince Charles

Princess Diana's wedding shoes featured a secret message for Prince Charles

Princess Diana felt 'like a lamb to the slaughter' seeing Camilla attend her and Charles' wedding

Princess Diana felt 'like a lamb to the slaughter' seeing Camilla attend her and Charles' wedding

Latest

view all