Celebs unite to defend Harry Styles after his Vogue dress stirs chaos

British singer Harry Styles recently became the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue in the magazine's history.

However, not everyone was happy about it as American author Candace Owens slammed the dress he wore for the shoot.

"There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men,” she wrote on Twitter.

The tweet soon ignited a social media upheaval as stars and fans all got together to defend the former One Direction member.

Olivia Wilde who recently roped the singer for her next directorial, Don’t Worry Darling, hit back at Owens.

"You're pathetic,” she simply responded to Styles’s criticism.

Kathy Griffin too stepped up to defend the British heartthrob as she wrote: “Candy Owens doesn't know what she in for going up against the Harry Styles stans.”

Jameela Jamil joined the conversation and said: "Harry Styles is plenty manly, because manly is whatever you want it to be, not what some insecure, toxic, woman-hating, homophobic [expletive] decided it was hundreds of years ago. He's 104% perfect.”

Zach Braff wrote: "Our whole lives boys and men are told we need to be manly. Life is short. Be whatever the [expletive] you want to be."