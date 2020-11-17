PDM agrees on 12-point 'Meesaq-e-Pakistan': Fazlur Rehman

Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addressing a press conference in Islamabad alongside various PDM leaders, on November 17, 2020. — Photo courtesy PML-N Twitter account

Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday announced that a 12-point agreement, the "Meesaq-e-Pakistan", had been reached between members of the Opposition alliance.



Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, following a meeting between various PDM leaders, Fazlur Rehman said that this fulfils the promise made to people of sharing the ground rules and objectives of the 11-party anti-government campaign.

The 12 points of the covenant were outlined as under:

1. Enforcement of and supremacy of the Constitution of Pakistan

2. Autonomy of the parliament

3. Elimination of the role of establishment and intelligence agencies from politics

4. Establishment of an independent judiciary

5. Reforms for free, independent and fair elections

6. Protection of basic human and democratic rights of the people

7. Protection of the rights of the provinces and the 18th constitutional Amendment

8. Effective local government system

9. Security of freedom of expression and media

10. Elimination of extremism and terrorism and the implementation of the National Action Plan

11. Emergency economic plan for an end to inflation, unemployment, and for poverty alleviation



12. Protection and implementation of the Islamic provisions of the Constitution

'Zaidi's statement FIR against govt'

Fazlur Rehman, during the briefing, also made passing remarks about the Shabbar Zaidi controversy, saying that the ex-FBR chief's "confession" is an "FIR against the government".

"The sugar mafia was given a facility of Rs 400 billion," alleged the PDM chief, adding: "Shabbar Zaidi said that Imran Khan told him 'leave them, they fund us'."

Zaidi responded to these remarks on Twitter, saying that such a statement is "completely incorrect".

"My respect for Imran Khan increased many times after working with him. He is [a] great leader and a warrior against [the] status quo. I respect and salute him," he wrote.














