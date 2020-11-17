Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 17 2020
By
Web Desk

PDM agrees on 12-point 'Meesaq-e-Pakistan': Fazlur Rehman

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 17, 2020

Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addressing a press conference in Islamabad alongside various PDM leaders, on November 17, 2020. — Photo courtesy PML-N Twitter account

Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday announced that a 12-point agreement, the "Meesaq-e-Pakistan", had been reached between members of the Opposition alliance.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, following a meeting between various PDM leaders, Fazlur Rehman said that this fulfils the promise made to people of sharing the ground rules and objectives of the 11-party anti-government campaign.

The 12 points of the covenant were outlined as under:

1. Enforcement of and supremacy of the Constitution of Pakistan

2. Autonomy of the parliament

3. Elimination of the role of establishment and intelligence agencies from politics

4. Establishment of an independent judiciary

5. Reforms for free, independent and fair elections

6. Protection of basic human and democratic rights of the people

7. Protection of the rights of the provinces and the 18th constitutional Amendment

8. Effective local government system

9. Security of freedom of expression and media

10. Elimination of extremism and terrorism and the implementation of the National Action Plan

11. Emergency economic plan for an end to inflation, unemployment, and for poverty alleviation

12. Protection and implementation of the Islamic provisions of the Constitution

'Zaidi's statement FIR against govt'

Fazlur Rehman, during the briefing, also made passing remarks about the Shabbar Zaidi controversy, saying that the ex-FBR chief's "confession" is an "FIR against the government".

"The sugar mafia was given a facility of Rs 400 billion," alleged the PDM chief, adding: "Shabbar Zaidi said that Imran Khan told him 'leave them, they fund us'."

Zaidi responded to these remarks on Twitter, saying that such a statement is "completely incorrect".

"My respect for Imran Khan increased many times after working with him. He is [a] great leader and a warrior against [the] status quo. I respect and salute him," he wrote.

More to follow.



More From Pakistan:

Inside story of Punjab cabinet meeting: CM Buzdar scolds two ministers

Inside story of Punjab cabinet meeting: CM Buzdar scolds two ministers
Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars: What are the PSL final match timings?

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars: What are the PSL final match timings?
Nawaz Sharif being treated for severe kidney pain: Maryam Nawaz

Nawaz Sharif being treated for severe kidney pain: Maryam Nawaz
Shabbar Zaidi says PM Imran Khan supported him, calls out fake messages on social media

Shabbar Zaidi says PM Imran Khan supported him, calls out fake messages on social media
'Shut the schools down now': Sindh Investments website gets hacked

'Shut the schools down now': Sindh Investments website gets hacked
PSL2020 final between Karachi, Lahore triggers Twitter debate on Nihari, Biryani, and Pulao

PSL2020 final between Karachi, Lahore triggers Twitter debate on Nihari, Biryani, and Pulao
Ahsan Iqbal claims GB election commissioner told him 'no one listens' to him

Ahsan Iqbal claims GB election commissioner told him 'no one listens' to him
Rising coronavirus cases: AJK govt to impose 15-day lockdown

Rising coronavirus cases: AJK govt to impose 15-day lockdown

Telephonic conversation: Bilawal, Maryam condemn 'rigging' in Gilgit Baltistan election

Telephonic conversation: Bilawal, Maryam condemn 'rigging' in Gilgit Baltistan election
India does not qualify for seat in UNSC, says Pakistan UN envoy Munir Akram

India does not qualify for seat in UNSC, says Pakistan UN envoy Munir Akram
FO dismisses reports of American pressure on Pakistan to recognise Israel

FO dismisses reports of American pressure on Pakistan to recognise Israel
No winter vacations in Sindh schools this year: Saeed Ghani

No winter vacations in Sindh schools this year: Saeed Ghani

Latest

view all