November 17: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs112,550 on Tuesday at the opening of trading in the bullion market after the price of the precious metal decreased by Rs100 during the yesterday's trading.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold stood at Rs96,493 at the opening of trading.



Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs88,452, with the price of 1 tola of 22k gold rising to Rs103,170 at the opening of trading.