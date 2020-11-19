PDM to hold Multan rally at all cost: Yousaf Raza Gilani

MULTAN: Despite a blanket ban on large public gatherings in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was struggling to uphold the supremacy of the Constitution and fight for the people’s rights and the PPP would go ahead with the Multan rally at all cost.

Addressing the PPP workers in Shujabad in connection with a PDM meeting, he said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto wanted the PPP to host a public meeting in Multan on November 30 on the evening of the PPP’s foundation day.

He also lamented that the PTI-led regime was promoting anarchy in the country after snatching bread and butter from the common people.

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday also asked the government to ensure the implementation of the directives issued by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) to control the spread of the coronavirus.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said it was time for all political forces to unite against the virus. “Extraordinary circumstances call for extraordinary leadership,” he observed.

“We trust the experts’ opinion and government measures. You and I both need to follow the COVID-19 SOPs,” said Justice Minallah while hearing a petition against the ban on indoor weddings.

Ban on large public gathering

The National Coordination Committee, in a meeting on November 16, had decided that all outdoor gatherings of more than 300 persons will be banned immediately.

The SOP implementation shall be the responsibility of the organisers and they would be liable for any death or spread of COVID-19 due to these gatherings as per law.

“From November 20, no indoor event will be allowed; only outdoor events with a maximum of 300 guests will be allowed,” the NCC had said.

Reiteration of enforcement of masks in all closed and crowded spaces by local authorities as previously decided will be ensured.