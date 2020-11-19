Can't connect right now! retry
MDCAT 2020: Registered students allowed to sit for test on Nov 29

Students who had registered for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) by November 6 will be allowed to sit for the test now scheduled to be held on November 29.

A statement by the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) says that the students who had registered and were issued admit cards/ roll numbers slip ahead of the November 15 test will be eligible to sit for the upcoming exam.

Read more: SHC orders PMC to form academic board and authority

PMC is complying with a Sindh High Court judgment issued in the MDCAT case on November 11. "All applicants who had applied to the PMC and their application forms were accepted before the cut-off date shall be allowed to attend the MDCAT with their same registration and admit cards if any issued to them," reads the verdict.

The high court had canceled the test and directed PMC to form an academic board and examination authority and finalise the syllabus for the MDCAT before asking the candidates to appear for the test.

SHC had underlined that since the National Medical & Dental Academic Board had not been formed under the Pakistan Medical Commission Act, 2020, the "MDCAT cannot be conducted".

The SHC further criticised a notification issued October 23, 2020, by the PMC regarding the syllabus, in which it said candidates would have the option to mark any questions they believed were beyond the syllabus in an objection form to be provided at the examination centre, saying it "created uncertainty and gross confusion and perplexity in the minds of all applicants" and terming it "unreasonable and nonstandard".

