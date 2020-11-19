Drop Karachi from your shop's name: Shiv Sena leader threatens Mumbai shopowner

Shiv Sena leader threatens Karachi Sweets shop owner in Mumbai, calls on him to remove the word Karachi from his shop. Photo: Twitter

The video of a Shiv Sena leader telling a Mumbai sweet shop to remove the word "Karachi" from its name went viral on social media, on Wednesday.

The Indian right-wing party's leader can be seen asking the owner of the shop named "Karachi Sweets" to change its name. The man, identified as Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaokar, can be seen telling the man he "hates the name Karachi".

"I hate the name Karachi. The city in Pakistan is a hub of terrorists. You can name your ancestors in the banner... I pay my respects to them. You came from Pakistan but this is your home. You'll have to do it (change the name). We will help you with the business. I will give you time... change the name to something in Marathi," the Sena leader says to the man in the video.

According to Indian news agency ANI, the shop has covered its banner with a newspaper after the Sena leader's visit.

Nandgaonkar was slammed on social media for threatening the owner of the shop, with many Indians calling on the government to book him for the act.



