Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Nov 19 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's latest move questioned by royal biographer

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 19, 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hired a new PR aide to their media team as part of their efforts to strengthen their publications relations team , according to UK's Daily Express.

The publication reported that royal couple is trying to expand their charitable work and Netflix project.

The couple who stepped down form their royal roles earlier this year recently launched the website for their charitable organisation Archewell.,

Royal biographer Angela Levin has question the latest move of the royal couple.

According to the report,  Levin has questioned whether "something is obviously wrong" if the couple needs another PR person.

The couple recently received backlash for signing a multi million deal with Netflix.

They were also criticized for speaking about recently held US presidential election.

More From Entertainment:

Machine Gun Kelly to make his AMAs debut

Machine Gun Kelly to make his AMAs debut

Bobby Brown Jr found dead at his home aged 28

Bobby Brown Jr found dead at his home aged 28
Prince Harry’s unbearable ‘military sacrifice: ’nothing prepares you’

Prince Harry’s unbearable ‘military sacrifice: ’nothing prepares you’
BTS curated a new concept of K-Pop via ‘Map of the World’ release

BTS curated a new concept of K-Pop via ‘Map of the World’ release
Queen Elizabeth’s abdication rumours quashed: ‘She will reign until her death’

Queen Elizabeth’s abdication rumours quashed: ‘She will reign until her death’
'Kate Middleton upped her style game to give Meghan Markle some competition'

'Kate Middleton upped her style game to give Meghan Markle some competition'
Demi Lovato debuts a short blonde pixie cut: ‘I did a thing’

Demi Lovato debuts a short blonde pixie cut: ‘I did a thing’
Prince Harry wants ‘The Crown’ to end before the storyline reaches him

Prince Harry wants ‘The Crown’ to end before the storyline reaches him
Lana Del Rey finally claps back against the mesh mask criticism

Lana Del Rey finally claps back against the mesh mask criticism
Mariah Carey to host a holiday special with Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg

Mariah Carey to host a holiday special with Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg
Princess Diana confessed her popularity ruined relationship with Prince Charles

Princess Diana confessed her popularity ruined relationship with Prince Charles
Gal Gadot’s ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ heading to theaters on Christmas

Gal Gadot’s ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ heading to theaters on Christmas

Latest

view all