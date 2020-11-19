Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's latest move questioned by royal biographer

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hired a new PR aide to their media team as part of their efforts to strengthen their publications relations team , according to UK's Daily Express.

The publication reported that royal couple is trying to expand their charitable work and Netflix project.

The couple who stepped down form their royal roles earlier this year recently launched the website for their charitable organisation Archewell.,

Royal biographer Angela Levin has question the latest move of the royal couple.

According to the report, Levin has questioned whether "something is obviously wrong" if the couple needs another PR person.

The couple recently received backlash for signing a multi million deal with Netflix.

They were also criticized for speaking about recently held US presidential election.