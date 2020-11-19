Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Nov 19 2020
By
Web Desk

Sindh public laboratories to only conduct coronavirus tests for people with symptoms

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 19, 2020

A paramedic wearing protective gear takes a nose-swab sample to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Karachi, Pakistan June 27, 2020. — Reuters/Files

Public laboratories in Sindh will only conduct coronavirus tests for people who exhibit symptoms of the virus, a notification said Thursday, as the province recorded 16 new deaths.

The notification said that people under the age of 60, who are not exhibiting symptoms, would not be tested at the province's public laboratories.

Explaining the reason behind the move, the notification said that the coronavirus testing kits in the laboratories were scant and that thousands of samples were still in the pipeline to get tested.

Read more: 'Children may be able to fight COVID-19 better, but they are also carriers of the virus'

According to the notification, people travelling abroad will not be tested either. Moreover, patients suffering from other diseases will not be tested.

"Tests of staff and students of educational institutions will be possible only if they exhibit symptoms," the notification added.

The development came hours after Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that the province had recorded 1,193 new infections, in the past 24 hours, lifting the total cases to 159,752.

Read more: Pfizer says its vaccine shows 95% efficacy, plans to get emergency approval from FDA

The chief minister added that 16 more coronavirus patients had died, taking the death toll to 2,780.

The province conducted a total of 14,470 tests in the past 24 hours, and the positivity rate stands at 8.2%, the chief minister said.

More From Pakistan:

'Toxic Hindutva ideology' leading to innocent Kashmiris' extra-judicial killings: Pakistan

'Toxic Hindutva ideology' leading to innocent Kashmiris' extra-judicial killings: Pakistan
TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi passes away: family sources

TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi passes away: family sources
Pakistan, Afghanistan discuss ‘shared vision’ to support peace and stability in region

Pakistan, Afghanistan discuss ‘shared vision’ to support peace and stability in region
Four independent candidates who won Gilgit Baltistan elections join PTI

Four independent candidates who won Gilgit Baltistan elections join PTI
Faisalabad man murders minor whose father exposed his lie to fiance: police

Faisalabad man murders minor whose father exposed his lie to fiance: police
When will Karachi University announce admissions?

When will Karachi University announce admissions?
Anti-encroachment operation halts after violence erupts in Karachi’s Mehmoodabad

Anti-encroachment operation halts after violence erupts in Karachi’s Mehmoodabad
Sukkur boy jumps off building to save himself from alleged rape attempt

Sukkur boy jumps off building to save himself from alleged rape attempt
Peshawar-Karachi flight suspended after mouse sneaks aboard plane

Peshawar-Karachi flight suspended after mouse sneaks aboard plane
Maiden Kabul visit: Afghan cricket team presents PM Imran Khan a signed bat

Maiden Kabul visit: Afghan cricket team presents PM Imran Khan a signed bat
British immigration minister encourages Pakistani students to choose UK for studies

British immigration minister encourages Pakistani students to choose UK for studies
PIA Havelian air crash report says pilot not to blame for tragedy

PIA Havelian air crash report says pilot not to blame for tragedy

Latest

view all