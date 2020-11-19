Children may be able to fight COVID-19 better, but they are also carriers of the virus: Asad Umar

A Reuters file image.

With rising coronavirus prevalence in educational institutes but no consensus on a containment strategy, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) will be recommending cutting short the 2021 summer break to compensate for early and extended winter vacations this year.



Speaking to Geo.tv, Federal Minister for Planning and Development and NCOC Chief Asad Umar said no sector comes close to the education sector in terms of the number of people attached to it.

"There are over 50 million students across Pakistan. Although children have the ability to fight the disease better, they are carriers."

"I think we should announce early and extended winter vacations to contain the second wave of infections," he continued. "The summer break can be curtailed to ensure that the number of school days does not change."

"It's the simple inconvenience of attending school during summers versus saving lives and livelihoods now."

Umar said the health minister had been present in the education ministers' conference, which was chaired by Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Monday.

"The principal argument [presented in the meeting] was that if political jalsas are allowed, then how can we shut down schools?"



He said the education ministers had delayed a decision on the matter, but the NCOC continued to be very clear about early and extended winter vacations.