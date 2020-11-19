Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Nov 19 2020
By
Niha Dagia

Children may be able to fight COVID-19 better, but they are also carriers of the virus: Asad Umar

By
Niha Dagia

Thursday Nov 19, 2020

A Reuters file image.

With rising coronavirus prevalence in educational institutes but no consensus on a containment strategy, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) will be recommending cutting short the 2021 summer break to compensate for early and extended winter vacations this year. 

Speaking to Geo.tv, Federal Minister for Planning and Development and NCOC Chief Asad Umar said no sector comes close to the education sector in terms of the number of people attached to it. 

"There are over 50 million students across Pakistan. Although children have the ability to fight the disease better, they are carriers."

"I think we should announce early and extended winter vacations to contain the second wave of infections," he continued. "The summer break can be curtailed to ensure that the number of school days does not change."

"It's the simple inconvenience of attending school during summers versus saving lives and livelihoods now."

Umar said the health minister had been present in the education ministers' conference, which was chaired by Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Monday. 

"The principal argument [presented in the meeting] was that if political jalsas are allowed, then how can we shut down schools?"

He said the education ministers had delayed a decision on the matter, but the NCOC continued to be very clear about early and extended winter vacations. 

More From Pakistan:

Mashal murder case: Peshawar High Court commutes convict's death sentence to life in prison

Mashal murder case: Peshawar High Court commutes convict's death sentence to life in prison
Burnt body of 7-year-old Peshawar girl found from graveyard

Burnt body of 7-year-old Peshawar girl found from graveyard

ATC sentences JuD chief Hafiz Saeed to 10 years of imprisonment

ATC sentences JuD chief Hafiz Saeed to 10 years of imprisonment

Women were not allowed to vote in Gilgit Baltistan under a conspiracy, says Bilawal Bhutto

Women were not allowed to vote in Gilgit Baltistan under a conspiracy, says Bilawal Bhutto
Chinese Minister Song Tao receives Hilal-e-Pakistan in Beijing

Chinese Minister Song Tao receives Hilal-e-Pakistan in Beijing
'What's happening in Pakistan's courts is a joke,' Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says

'What's happening in Pakistan's courts is a joke,' Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says
MDCAT 2020: PMC criticised for not complying with SHC order

MDCAT 2020: PMC criticised for not complying with SHC order
Karachi Circular Railway revived after 20 years

Karachi Circular Railway revived after 20 years
Use bullet-proof vehicles for Shahbaz Sharif, son Hamza, court orders Punjab govt

Use bullet-proof vehicles for Shahbaz Sharif, son Hamza, court orders Punjab govt
12 Pakistani teachers make it to Stanford University’s top scientist list

12 Pakistani teachers make it to Stanford University’s top scientist list
Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in South Waziristan during fire exchange with terrorists

Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in South Waziristan during fire exchange with terrorists
Matric exams: BISE Rawalpindi announces last date for submission of forms

Matric exams: BISE Rawalpindi announces last date for submission of forms

Latest

view all