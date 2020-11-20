Coronavirus updates, November 20: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 368,665 on Friday after 2,738 new infections were confirmed in the country.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases as of 12:00 pm, November 20, is as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 368,665

• Sindh: 159,752

• Punjab: 112,893

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 43,359

• Balochistan: 16,642

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 25,719

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 4,494

• AJK: 5,806

Deaths: 7,561

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 1,319

• Punjab: 2,811

• Sindh: 2,780

• Balochistan: 158

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 93

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 266

• AJK: 134

More than 57,239,964 people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and over 1,365,000 have died, according to the worldometre's tally.

1: 00 pm — Mutations, marriages or mausam — What's driving up coronavirus cases in Pakistan?

As the second wave of coronavirus sweeps over Pakistan, authorities are more concerned about social interactions and seasonal viral infections compounding the spread of COVID-19 in communities than reports of it mutating and getting deadlier than before.

“As far as the virus is concerned — fundamentally and how it is affecting us — it has not changed in any substantial or measurable way,” Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said at a WHO press briefing on Thursday.

“Whether it does change in the future, only time will tell," he added.

Click here to read more...

12:45 pm — Mexico City, Mexico — Mexico marks grim coronavirus milestone, passes 100,000 deaths

Mexico, the most populous country in the Spanish-speaking world, has registered 100,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths within days of passing the grim milestone of one million infections, official data showed on Friday.



Mexico’s official death toll from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, is among the highest worldwide, and in the Americas lags only behind the United States and Brazil.



12:20 pm — Beijing, China — Mainland China reports 17 new COVID-19 cases vs. 12 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on November 19, up from 12 a day earlier, the country’s health authority said on Friday.

The National Health Commission said all new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed infections, also rose to 14 from 10 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections to date in Mainland China stands at 86,398 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

12:00 pm — Lahore, Pakistan — Punjab govt bans large indoor weddings: notification

The Punjab government has issued a notification banning celebrations inside wedding halls.

According to the notification issued by the primary and secondary health care department secretary, weddings and other celebrations will be allowed only in open spaces.

A maximum of 300 people will be allowed to participate, while SOPs will also have to be implemented strictly.



The ban will be effective from November 20 to January 31.

11: 45 am — Bengaluru, India — India's total coronavirus infections cross nine million

India crossed the grim milestone of nine million coronavirus cases with 45,882 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours, its health ministry said on Friday.

India is the second country to cross nine million coronavirus infections after the United States. But cases have slowed down in the country after hitting a peak in September.

Deaths rose by 584, with the total now at 132,162, the health ministry said. Government officials and experts have warned that the country could still see a spike after Diwali was celebrated this month.

11: 33 am — Toronto, Canada — Canada on track to hit 20,000 COVID-19 cases a day by end of December

Canada is on track to record 20,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day by the end of December, several media outlets reported Thursday, citing new modelling data by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

It shows a worst-case scenario of 60,000 new cases per day if social contacts rise, the Globe and Mail newspaper and Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

11: 15 am — Karachi, Pakistan — Sindh convenes meeting on schools’ closure amid coronavirus cases resurge

The Sindh education department summoned on Friday a meeting to deliberate shutting down schools and colleges as coronavirus cases mushroom across Pakistan.

The meeting will be attended by representatives of the private schools association.

Stakeholders will consider recommendations made by the federal government with regard to educational institutes.

11:00 am — Islamabad, Pakistan — Pakistan reports 36 new deaths in last 24 hours

A total of 2,738 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 368,665. With 36 new deaths, the country's coronavirus death toll reached 7,561.

So far, a total of 327,542 people have recovered from the virus while the active number of cases stands at 33,562.

With 42,909 tests conducted across Pakistan, the positivity rate has reached 6.3%.



