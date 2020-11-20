KP govt denies PDM permission to hold rally in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday denied permission to Pakistan Democratic Movement to hold a public gathering in Peshawar on November 22.

The notification said the matter was considered by the district administration and capital city police under Section 14 of the KP Civil Administration Act 2020. The government officials did a field assessment and held a meeting with the jalsa organisers.

But, citing a November 2 notification issued by the KP government banning large public gatherings owing to the rising coronavirus positivity rate in the community, the deputy commissioner denied permission to hold the jalsa "after considering all aspects, and to safeguard human lives due to potential spread of COVID-19."



