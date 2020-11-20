Coronavirus: Ban on indoor weddings across Pakistan goes into effect today

A representational image. Photo: Geo/files

LAHORE: In line with the National Command and Operations Centre's (NCOC) recommendations, the ban on indoor weddings goes into effect across Pakistan today.

After a meeting on the coronavirus situation, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced banning indoor weddings and large public gatherings in a televised address to the nation.

The premier had said that the government was also considering early and extended winter vacations. “If corona[virus] cases are [found] on the rise because of the schools, then the government may increase the duration of winter vacations," he maintained.

The development came on the back of the NCOC's recommendations to ban public gatherings exceeding 300 people, allowing outdoor dining and takeaway till 10:00pm, closing down cinemas, theatres and shrines and closing markets early with "safe days".

The NCOC had directed public and private companies to implement a 50% “work from home” policy.

Punjab govt issues notification

The Punjab government on Friday notified a ban on indoor wedding and limited large public gatherings to 300 people.

A notification by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said there shall be a complete ban on indoor weddings while the attendance at an outdoor ceremony has been capped at 300. Public gatherings exceeding 300 people have also been banned.

The notification also directs citizens to wear face masks when stepping outside their homes. "This order comes into force immediately and shall remain in force till January 31 2021."



