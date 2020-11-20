Karachi expected to receive first winter rainfall next week: PMD

The temperatures in Karachi may drop and the severity of the cold rise after the first rains of winter, a spokesperson spokesperson for the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said. Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: The weather in Pakistan's southern port city is expected to become colder and chillier as it is likely that the first rainfall of the winter season may occur next week in the city, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) announced on Friday.



In a daily update, a spokesperson for the meteorological department said Karachi was expected to receive light rain from November 23-25, 2020, as the weather becomes colder. However, there was no forecast of thunder or lightning, they clarified.

The PMD spokesperson warned that Karachiites may experience stronger- and colder-than-usual winds following the winter's first rainfall.

Longer winters in Karachi

The temperatures in Karachi may drop and the severity of the cold rise after the first rains of winter, added the PMD.

Back in October, the PMD had warned that winters in the port city were expected to be longer this year and a relevant outlook would be released in the first week of November.

In a daily forecast report, the PMD spokesperson had said Karachi's weather was expected to get colder at night. That, in turn, was likely to bring colder nights in the port city, they had said.

"Due to a change in the wind direction over [every] 24 hours, the weather gets chillier at night," they had said, adding that October's average temperature was 21.9°C.