Friday Nov 20 2020
'Fath liberated me from my fears', says PM Imran Khan

Friday Nov 20, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan can be seen sitting on a prayer mat at the Prime Minister's Office in Islamabad. — Instagram/imrankhan.pti

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the greatest gift that faith had given him was that it had "liberated" him from his fears.

"The greatest blessing faith gave me was that it liberated me from my fears; fear of failure, fear of death, fear of losing my livelihood, fear of being humiliated by others," he said in an Instagram post.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has time and again expressed his view on turning Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state, following in the footsteps of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The premier has also time and again urged the youth to dig deeper into Islam.

