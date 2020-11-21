November 21: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

A Reuters file image of gold bars.

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs113,200 on Saturday at the opening of trading in the bullion market after the price of the precious metal increased by Rs500 during the intra-day trading.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold stood at Rs97,050 at the opening of trading.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs88,963, with the price of 1 tola of 22k gold rising to Rs103,767 at the opening of trading.







