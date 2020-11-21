Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Nov 21 2020
November 21: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

Saturday Nov 21, 2020

A Reuters file image of gold bars.

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs113,200 on Saturday at the opening of trading in the bullion market after the price of the precious metal increased by Rs500 during the intra-day trading.

Read more: November 20: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold stood at Rs97,050 at the opening of trading.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs88,963, with the price of 1 tola of 22k gold rising to Rs103,767 at the opening of trading.



Currency rate: Pakistani Rupee against Saudi Riyal on November 21

Currency update on November 21: Rupee weakens against US dollar

Currency update on November 21: Rupee weakens against UAE Dirham

Why did Bitcoin break a three-year-high price record?

November 20: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

Currency market opens with rupee slightly up against US dollar

November 19: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 19

Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 19

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 19

ADB raises $11.4m through issue of first-ever rupee-linked 'Karakoram' bonds

Pakistan saw negative economic growth in FY 20 for the first time after 1952: SBP

