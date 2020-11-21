Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Nov 21 2020
By
AFP

Turkish President Erdogan, Saudi king Salman agree to enhance ties

By
AFP

Saturday Nov 21, 2020

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan meets with Saudi King Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 14, 2017. — Reuters/Files

ISTANBUL: In a rare phone call since the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed ways of enhancing ties with King Salman of Saudi Arabia, his office said.

The phone call came on the eve of the G20 leaders' summit hosted by Riyadh on Saturday and Sunday.

Erdogan and the Saudi king discussed bilateral relations during the phone call and exchanged views on the G20 summit, the Turkish presidency said late on Friday.

The Turkish leader is due to address the summit via video link at 1300 GMT.

"President Erdogan and King Salman agreed on keeping channels of dialogue open in order for the bilateral relations to be enhanced and for issues to be settled," it added.

Turkey and Saudi Arabia have long competed for supremacy in the Muslim world but the tensions between the two regional powers have intensified since the 2018 murder of Washington Post contributor Khashoggi at the kingdom's Istanbul consulate.

The case has sparked an international outcry and tarnished the global reputation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman known as MBS.

Khashoggi was strangled and his body cut into pieces by a 15-man Saudi squad inside the consulate, according to Turkish officials. His remains have not been found.

Erdogan has said the order to murder Khashoggi came from "the highest levels" of the Saudi government but has never directly blamed Prince Mohammed.

In September, a Saudi court overturned five death sentences issued after a closed-door trial in Saudi Arabia that ended last year, sentencing them to 20 years in prison instead.

More From World:

India will fail in nefarious designs against CPEC: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

India will fail in nefarious designs against CPEC: Shah Mahmood Qureshi
At least 8 dead, 31 injured as multiple rockets hit Afghan capital Kabul's commercial area

At least 8 dead, 31 injured as multiple rockets hit Afghan capital Kabul's commercial area
Donald Trump Jr tests positive for coronavirus

Donald Trump Jr tests positive for coronavirus
Can Trump still continue as US president despite losing the elections?

Can Trump still continue as US president despite losing the elections?
US 'pleased' at PM Imran Khan's Kabul visit, stresses cooperation between Afghanistan, Pakistan

US 'pleased' at PM Imran Khan's Kabul visit, stresses cooperation between Afghanistan, Pakistan
Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri is dead, reports Arab media

Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri is dead, reports Arab media
'Preparation for genocide of Muslims underway in India,' experts warn global leaders

'Preparation for genocide of Muslims underway in India,' experts warn global leaders
PPP jiyala from Birmingham mistaken for Bakhtawar's fiance-to-be

PPP jiyala from Birmingham mistaken for Bakhtawar's fiance-to-be
Russian gets 13-year prison sentence after trying to sell military secrets to CIA

Russian gets 13-year prison sentence after trying to sell military secrets to CIA
Karabakh peace deal: Azerbaijan troops enter first district handed over by Armenia

Karabakh peace deal: Azerbaijan troops enter first district handed over by Armenia
Mouthwash can kill coronavirus within 30 seconds: preliminary study

Mouthwash can kill coronavirus within 30 seconds: preliminary study
Tech heist: $6.6 million of Apple products stolen in UK

Tech heist: $6.6 million of Apple products stolen in UK

Latest

view all