UNGA adopts Pakistan's resolution reaffirming right to self-determination

Kashmiri muslims offer Friday prayers on a road as an Indian occupation force personnel stands guard, in Srinagar, IIOJK, on May 2, 2025. — Reuters

The UN General Assembly stamped its approval on a Pakistan-backed resolution that reaffirms the right to self-determination for people being subjected to colonial, foreign, and alien occupation.

The text, which was adopted by consensus, was recommended last month by the 193-member Assembly’s Third Committee, which deals with social, humanitarian, and cultural issues.

Pakistan has been tabling this resolution since 1981 in an effort to focus the world’s attention on the people in occupied territories, struggling for their inalienable right to self-determination, including those in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine.

By reaffirming the right to self-determination, the UNGA has once again emphasised its applicability in situations where people remain deprived of this right and uphold the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and relevant UN resolutions.

The resolution serves as an important expression of international solidarity with people under occupation and those who are striving to exercise their legitimate right to self-determination, diplomats said.

For the people of IIOJK, it reinforces international attention to their just cause and their aspirations for freedom and dignity, it was pointed out.

Co-sponsored by 65 nations representing all regions, the text calls on certain countries to immediately cease their illegal foreign military intervention in and occupation of other countries and territories, as well as acts of repression, discrimination, and maltreatment.

Under its terms, the resolution also declared the UNGA's firm opposition to acts of foreign military intervention, aggression, and occupation, since these have resulted in the suppression of the right of peoples to self-determination and other human rights in certain parts of the world.

The UNGA also deplored the plight of millions of refugees and displaced persons who have been uprooted as a result of these acts and reaffirms their right to return to their homes voluntarily in safety and honour.

It urges the Human Rights Council to give special attention to the violation of human rights, especially the right to self-determination, resulting from foreign military intervention, aggression, or occupation.