Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Nov 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Punjab's Murad Raas says students to be promoted on basis of homework as schools close down

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 23, 2020

Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas addresses a press conference. Geo.tv/Files

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas said Monday students would only be promoted to the next grade on the basis and quality of homework they produce, in a move that comes when Pakistan's schools are closed due to a second wave of the coronavirus.

In a report, the Daily Jang quoted Dr Raas as saying he was not in favour of closing schools and other educational institutes. "However, if the coronavirus gets out of control, then it will be difficult to contain," he admitted.

It has been recommended to close down the schools this week, he stated, adding that students will not be allowed to go home without homework being assigned to them.

The Punjab education minister said the quality of homework should be checked, based on which students would be promoted to the next class. Matriculation exams, however, would be held in May/June instead of March 2021, he added, noting that the Board will decide on the examination dates.

Read more: Schools to remain closed until Jan 10, 2021 as coronavirus wreaks havoc in Pakistan

The provincial minister underlined that teachers would have to come to the school two days a week — on Mondays and Thursdays — with 50% of them expected to attend schools on Mondays and the remaining 50% on Thursdays. Educational institutes would be reopened in January 2020, he added.

It is noteworthy that Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood announced earlier today that educational institutions would be closed from November 26 to December 24 and classes to be held online after a concerning rise in the coronavirus cases during the pandemic's second wave.

"All ministers have mutually decided to keep all educational institutions — including schools, colleges, universities, and tuition centres — closed," Mehmood had said. "However, online classes will continue from November 26 to December 24, after which winter break will start.

"Schools will reopen on January 11, 2021," the federal education minister had said, adding that all educational institutions would have a complete winter break until January 10, 2021.

More From Pakistan:

Naeem Bokhari appointed PTV Board's independent director, chairperson

Naeem Bokhari appointed PTV Board's independent director, chairperson
Karachi University announces entry test based admission 2021

Karachi University announces entry test based admission 2021
Students won't be promoted to next grade without exams: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani

Students won't be promoted to next grade without exams: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani
PPP workers clash with police over Gilgit Baltistan election results

PPP workers clash with police over Gilgit Baltistan election results
Watch: Overjoyed students chant slogans in favour of Shafqat Mahmood after his press conference

Watch: Overjoyed students chant slogans in favour of Shafqat Mahmood after his press conference
PTI lashes out at BBC for publishing ‘biased’ article

PTI lashes out at BBC for publishing ‘biased’ article
Lahore shops may close by 6 pm, sources say

Lahore shops may close by 6 pm, sources say
PM Imran Khan’s aide pins hope on Joe Biden for release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui

PM Imran Khan’s aide pins hope on Joe Biden for release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui
Lahore ranks world’s most polluted city yet again, with 'hazardous' air quality

Lahore ranks world’s most polluted city yet again, with 'hazardous' air quality
Pakistan, Belgium to expand bilateral trade, investment ties: FO

Pakistan, Belgium to expand bilateral trade, investment ties: FO
Situation worsening: Coronavirus claimed over 200 lives across Pakistan in past one week

Situation worsening: Coronavirus claimed over 200 lives across Pakistan in past one week
The sorry state of affairs in Karachi’s fire department

The sorry state of affairs in Karachi’s fire department

Latest

view all