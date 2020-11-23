Shoaib Akhtar talks about performance enhancing drugs

Shoaib Akhtar said a world-class Pakistani cricketer's career was destroyed because of drug usage. Photo: File/ Geo.tv

ISLAMABAD: Former Test cricketer Shoaib Akhtar on Monday shared his take on drug usage and said that he always said no to drugs so that he could perform better during matches.

Addressing the Anti-Narcotics Forces’ (ANF) annual drug burning ceremony, Akhtar revealed that some people suggested him to use drugs to bowl better but he never went down that road.

“When I started playing cricket, I was told you can’t bowl fast and to achieve a good speed of 100 kmph, I will have to use drugs. But I have always refused to do so,” he said.

Akhtar, who had been nicknamed Rawalpindi Express for his speedy bowling, said that a "world-class Pakistani cricketer’s career was destroyed just because of drugs." He, however, chose not to name the person.

“Similarly Pakistani pacer Muhammad Amir was also cautioned before the tour of England but he was taken away by bad company,” he said.

Speaking about the importance of healthy activities for sportspersons, he said the youth should look up to Prime Minister Imran Khan who regularly goes for a morning walk.

