Coronavirus in Pakistan: Markets in Sindh ordered to shut at 6pm

People, wearing face masks, stand in a queue waiting for their turn. Photo: Geo. tv/ File

KARACHI: Markets and business centres will be allowed to stay open 6:00am to 6:00pm on weekdays and remain closed on weekends, Sindh Home Department said in a notification on Monday.

The development comes as the Sindh government attempts to contain rapidly increasing coronavirus infections across the province.

According to the new set of SOPs, all cinemas, shrines, and gyms will be closed. All shops and business centres will be allowed to stay open from 6:00am to 6:00pm on weekdays. Only essential services will be allowed to stay open on weekends. The relevant deputy commissioners have been directed to ensure compliance with the orders.rs.

Read more: 'Schools will remain open in Balochistan till Dec 15': Pvt schools association

The notification also makes wearing masks mandatory for government and private offices and public places. The government and private offices would only allow 50 percent of employees to work at a time while the remaining would return to work on the basis of regular rotations.

Outdoor weddings including weddings are restricted to 200 guests - closed-door marquees and buffets have been banned. The food will be served in packets and the function has to be over by 9:00pm.

Apart from this, Commissioner Iftikhar Shalwani also banned indoor dining at hotels and restaurants. The food must be served outdoors. Dining has to end by 10:00pm but delivery would be allowed.