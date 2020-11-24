Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Markets in Sindh ordered to shut at 6pm

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 24, 2020

People, wearing face masks, stand in a queue waiting for their turn. Photo: Geo. tv/ File

KARACHI: Markets and business centres will be allowed to stay open 6:00am to 6:00pm on weekdays and remain closed on weekends, Sindh Home Department said in a notification on Monday.

The development comes as the Sindh government attempts to contain rapidly increasing coronavirus infections across the province.

According to the new set of SOPs, all cinemas, shrines, and gyms will be closed. All shops and business centres will be allowed to stay open from 6:00am to 6:00pm on weekdays. Only essential services will be allowed to stay open on weekends. The relevant deputy commissioners have been directed to ensure compliance with the orders.rs.

Read more: 'Schools will remain open in Balochistan till Dec 15': Pvt schools association

The notification also makes wearing masks mandatory for government and private offices and public places. The government and private offices would only allow 50 percent of employees to work at a time while the remaining would return to work on the basis of regular rotations.

Outdoor weddings including weddings are restricted to 200 guests - closed-door marquees and buffets have been banned. The food will be served in packets and the function has to be over by 9:00pm.

Apart from this, Commissioner Iftikhar Shalwani also banned indoor dining at hotels and restaurants. The food must be served outdoors. Dining has to end by 10:00pm but delivery would be allowed. 

More From Pakistan:

Underage marriage: Sindh Police charges 44-year-old man with rape of Arzoo Raja

Underage marriage: Sindh Police charges 44-year-old man with rape of Arzoo Raja
FBR wants Rs10 health tax imposed on a pack of cigarettes

FBR wants Rs10 health tax imposed on a pack of cigarettes
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 24

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 24
Coronavirus updates, November 24: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Coronavirus updates, November 24: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world
Lahore police foil terrorist's attempt to storm CTD police station

Lahore police foil terrorist's attempt to storm CTD police station
Karachi's Frere Hall is being renovated after 16 years

Karachi's Frere Hall is being renovated after 16 years
PM Imran Khan convenes NCC meeting to review coronavirus strategy

PM Imran Khan convenes NCC meeting to review coronavirus strategy
Army destroys 'RAW-sponsored' terrorist network, kills two commanders in Bajaur: ISPR

Army destroys 'RAW-sponsored' terrorist network, kills two commanders in Bajaur: ISPR
Geeta Suthar death: Father of 22-year-old says in-laws tortured daughter, rescinds FIR

Geeta Suthar death: Father of 22-year-old says in-laws tortured daughter, rescinds FIR
Check out PM Imran Khan's photo from 1992, a few months after winning the World Cup

Check out PM Imran Khan's photo from 1992, a few months after winning the World Cup
Indoor dining banned in Karachi's restaurants as coronavirus cases rise

Indoor dining banned in Karachi's restaurants as coronavirus cases rise
Coronavirus: 50% of staff in Punjab's public, private offices to work from home

Coronavirus: 50% of staff in Punjab's public, private offices to work from home

Latest

view all