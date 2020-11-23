'Schools will remain open in Balochistan till Dec 15': Pvt schools association

A student wears protective mask as she gets her temperature checked before entering a class amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. — Reuters/Files

QUETTA: Chairman Private Schools Association Dawood Shah Kakar said Monday that his organisation had rejected the government's decision to shut down educational institutions.



Kakar's comments came hours after the federal government, during a meeting of the country's education ministers, decided to close educational institutions from November 26 as coronavirus cases rise.

Read more: 'Students won't be promoted to next grade without exams'

The association's chairman said that all private schools in Balochistan will remain open till December 15.

"The government has gone against its promises before as well," he said.

Kakar lamented that private schools were facing severe financial problems due to the government's measures.

Earlier in the day, addressing a press conference after the meeting, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood had said that all schools across the country will remain closed until January 10, 2021.

Read more: Schools will remain closed until January 10, 2021

"All ministers have mutually decided that to keep all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, and tuition centres closed. However, online classes will continue from November 26 to December 24 after which winter break will start. Schools will reopen on January 11, 2021," Shafqat Mahmood said.

The decision was made during the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) convened to discuss school closures.

Minister Shafqat Mahmood had said that children's health and safety is the top-most priority of the government, adding that examinations scheduled to take place in December will be postponed, with the exception of a few professional exams.