Coronavirus updates, November 24: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Pakistan's COVID-19 tally rose to 379,883 on Tuesday after 2,954 new cases emerged in the past 24 hours across the country.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases as of 9:00 am, November 24, is as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 379,883

• Sindh: 164,651

• Punjab: 115,138

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 44,932

• Balochistan: 16,846

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 27,555

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 4,558

• AJK: 6,203

Deaths: 7,744

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 1,330

• Punjab: 2,879

• Sindh: 2,845

• Balochistan: 163

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 95

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 285

• AJK: 147

More than 59,128,645 infections have been confirmed globally with over 1,395,658 deaths, according to the John Hopkins University tally.

10:45am — Shares in world's top latex glove maker plunge as workers test positive for COVID

KUALA LUMPUR: Shares in Top Glove Corp plunged on Tuesday after Malaysia said it would close some factories of the world’s biggest rubber glove maker as more than 2,000 of its workers had tested positive for COVID-19, Reuters reported.



Top Glove’s shares were down as much as 7.5% by late morning after the government said 28 factory buildings will be shut in phases, although it did not provide a timetable.



10:30am — UK's Johnson says there will be no compulsory COVID vaccination

Britain’s government will not force people to have vaccinations against COVID-19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday as reported by Reuters.

“There will be no compulsory vaccination. That’s not the way we do things in this country,” Johnson told a news conference.

“We think it (vaccination) is a good idea, and you know I totally reject the propaganda of the anti-vaxxers, they are wrong,” he said. “Everybody should get a vaccine as soon as it is available.”

10:15am — Curtailed Christmas could be 'safest bet': WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday that avoiding family gatherings would be "the safest bet" over Christmas, insisting there is no zero-risk option for traditional holiday merry-making during the coronavirus pandemic, AFP reported.

The WHO officials said it was down to governments to weigh up the economic and social benefits of loosening pandemic restrictions over the festive period, while individuals would have to decide whether they might be putting more vulnerable relatives at risk.

10:05am — Karachi, Pakistan — Markets in Sindh allowed to remain open from 6am to 6pm

Markets and business centres will be allowed to stay open 6:00am to 6:00pm on weekdays and remain closed on weekends, Sindh Home Department said in a notification on Monday.

The development comes as the Sindh government attempts to contain rapidly increasing coronavirus infections across the province.

9:55am — US posts sharpest weekly rise in COVID-19 deaths since August

The United States recorded its biggest weekly rise in COVID-19 deaths since August, increasing 32% from the previous week to average about 1,500 people per day, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county reports.

New cases rose 13% in the week ended Nov. 22, or an average of more than 168,000 per day

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday this Thursday, at least 23 states have announced new restrictions to try to slow the spread of the virus but so far only New Mexico has issued a stay-at-home order.

9:40am — Pakistan reports 48 new deaths in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: A total of 2,954 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 379,883. With 48 new deaths, the country's coronavirus death toll reached 7,744.

So far, a total of 331,760 people have recovered from the virus while the active number of cases stands at 40,379.

9:30am — London, England — England to use testing to shorten quarantine for incoming passengers

England will introduce a new system on Dec. 15 allowing passengers arriving from high-risk countries to take a COVID-19 test after five days of quarantine and to be released from any further self-isolation if they test negative, Reuters reported.



Airlines and other companies in the travel and tourism industries had been calling for such a scheme for months, having suffered devastating consequences from a 14-day quarantine rule that has deterred people from travelling.

9:15am — Peshawar, Pakistan — Multiple marriage halls, restaurants sealed over SOPs violation

Authorities in Peshawar sealed multiple marriage halls, restaurants, banks, and shops for violating coronavirus SOPs onTuesday.

According to district authorities, four marriage halls located on Peshawar’s Ring Road and GT Road were sealed. They added that the functions at the halls were ongoing despite the ban placed on them and the managers were arrested as well.

The officials also shared that they have also sealed more than 10 restaurants, cafeterias, and related food points in Hayatabad. They also sealed two banks for violating SOPs.

The district authorities have also sealed more than 1,000 shops located in different areas of Peshawar. They appealed to the traders and people not to rush the marketplaces.

9:00am — Islamabad, Pakistan — PM Imran Khan convenes NCC meeting to review coronavirus strategy

Amid deteriorating situation of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened an important meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) to review the national strategy to curb the spread of the virus.

According to sources, the meeting will be attended by officials from the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) and the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination. They will discuss the growing trend of COVID-19 infections across the country.

The premier will be briefed on the measures taken to contain the spread of coronavirus and will give the final approval on the closure of educational institutions, which was announced earlier by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood.



Sources revealed that important decisions are expected to be taken in the NCC meeting which can include more smart lockdowns in different parts of the country.

