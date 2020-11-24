Can't connect right now! retry
Shopping mall at Karachi's Tariq Road sealed for violating coronavirus SOPs

Tuesday Nov 24, 2020

A shopping mall located at Karachi's Tariq Road area was sealed by authorities on Tuesday after it was found violating the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to Assistant Commissioner Ferozeabad Arsalan Saleem, the mall was sealed and the management was fined as the shopping mall violated the SOPs by remaining past the time limit prescribed to it by authorities. 

Read more: Indoor dining banned in Karachi's restaurants as coronavirus cases rise

Karachi's major markets near MA Jinnah Road,  Light House, and Liaquatabad were found violating the Sindh government's earlier orders that called on business centres to close businesses by 6:00 pm.

The 6:00 pm deadline had been issued by Sindh's home department to stem the spread of the virus. However, the city's much-frequented markets such as Zainab Market, Saddar Electronics Market, Pakistan Chowk in Karachi openly flouted the home department's directives by remaining open past 6 pm.

Later, police officers forced shops and markets to close after they were found still conducting business beyond 6 pm. 

