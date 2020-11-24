Rihanna rumoured to be starring in ‘Black Panther 2’

American singer Rihanna’s fans were sent in a frenzy after rumours came afloat about her starring in the upcoming Black Panther sequel.

The claims circulated on social media after some eagle-eyed fans observed how upon searching ‘Black Panther 2 cast’ on Google, the Umbrella crooner’s name is also shown amongst the other stars jumping onboard the Marvel flick.

While the news has yet to be confirmed, fans were over the moon as speculation went through the roof.

One fan commented: “Is anyone gonna talk about how Rihanna is on the cast for BLACK PANTHER 2 like HUHHHHH.”

“So why am I jussst finding out that Rihanna is listed as a cast member in Black Panther II,” added another.



The rumour had sparked back in December 2019 as well as radio broadcaster Mike Adam had tweeted: “Marvel is allegedly eyeing #Rihanna for a role in the upcoming #BlackPanther sequel!!! @rihanna would play Princess Zanda, the ruler of Narobia, if hired.”

The next instalment of the fantasy-adventure film will begin shooting next year in July.