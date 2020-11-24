Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Rihanna rumoured to be starring in ‘Black Panther 2’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 24, 2020

Rihanna rumoured to be starring in ‘Black Panther 2’ 

American singer Rihanna’s fans were sent in a frenzy after rumours came afloat about her starring in the upcoming Black Panther sequel.

The claims circulated on social media after some eagle-eyed fans observed how upon searching ‘Black Panther 2 cast’ on Google, the Umbrella crooner’s name is also shown amongst the other stars jumping onboard the Marvel flick.

While the news has yet to be confirmed, fans were over the moon as speculation went through the roof.

One fan commented: “Is anyone gonna talk about how Rihanna is on the cast for BLACK PANTHER 2 like HUHHHHH.”

“So why am I jussst finding out that Rihanna is listed as a cast member in Black Panther II,” added another.

The rumour had sparked back in December 2019 as well as radio broadcaster Mike Adam had tweeted: “Marvel is allegedly eyeing #Rihanna for a role in the upcoming #BlackPanther sequel!!! @rihanna would play Princess Zanda, the ruler of Narobia, if hired.”

The next instalment of the fantasy-adventure film will begin shooting next year in July.

More From Entertainment:

Ken Jennings to guest host ‘Jeopardy!’ after Alex Trebek’s passing

Ken Jennings to guest host ‘Jeopardy!’ after Alex Trebek’s passing
Queen Elizabeth’s bizarre rule that keeps members from sounding ‘banal’

Queen Elizabeth’s bizarre rule that keeps members from sounding ‘banal’
Meghan Markle names Luke Perry as her first celebrity crush

Meghan Markle names Luke Perry as her first celebrity crush
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Thanksgiving plans shrink amid COVID fear

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Thanksgiving plans shrink amid COVID fear
Lori Loughlin’s daughters ‘struggling' after parents end up behind bars

Lori Loughlin’s daughters ‘struggling' after parents end up behind bars
Prince George kept in darkness by Kate Middleton over devastating secret

Prince George kept in darkness by Kate Middleton over devastating secret
When Princess Diana confessed bodyguard Barry Mannakee was her 'greatest love'

When Princess Diana confessed bodyguard Barry Mannakee was her 'greatest love'
Lori Loughlin's recent update from prison: 'Actress hangs out with a group'

Lori Loughlin's recent update from prison: 'Actress hangs out with a group'
Despite winning big, this is why Taylor Swift gave the AMAs 2020 a miss

Despite winning big, this is why Taylor Swift gave the AMAs 2020 a miss
Kourtney Kardashian responds to ex Scott Disick's budding romance with Amelia Hamlin

Kourtney Kardashian responds to ex Scott Disick's budding romance with Amelia Hamlin
Miley Cyrus reveals she 'fell off her sobriety' during coronavirus setback

Miley Cyrus reveals she 'fell off her sobriety' during coronavirus setback
Prince Harry's unique bond with one royal despite cutting ties with immediate family revealed

Prince Harry's unique bond with one royal despite cutting ties with immediate family revealed

Latest

view all