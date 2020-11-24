PM Imran Khan directs health ministry to start coronavirus vaccine production

The United States has decided to extend its full cooperation to Pakistan in the development and production of the coronavirus vaccine. Photo: File/ Geo.tv

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Federal Ministry of Health, directing it to start the process of the coronavirus vaccine production.

Sources told Geo News that the prime minister suggested that the ministry prepare proposals for the vaccine in consultation with all government stakeholders as well as the private sector.

In the letter, the prime minister also referenced his recent correspondence with the United States, stating that the country has agreed to cooperate with Pakistan in the development and production of the vaccine.

"The United States will first distribute the coronavirus vaccine among its citizens before sending it out to countries who are its allies," the letter stated, according to sources.

PM Imran Khan also directed the health ministry to immediately send him the recommendations once consultations have been carried out with all the stakeholders.

On November 21, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had approved a technical supplementary grant worth $150 million to book coronavirus vaccines from international manufacturers.

The decision was taken after assessing a proposal submitted by the Ministry of National Health Services during a meeting chaired by Finance Advisor Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

The ECC had also directed the ministry to draw a proposal regarding the pricing and risk mitigation mechanism for the procurement of the COVID-19 vaccine for provision on a wider scale.