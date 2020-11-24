Donald Trump supporter faces simple assault charge for breathing on women

Donald Trump supporter Raymond Deskins breathes on a woman outside Trump's golf course in Virginia. Photo: Twitter

A Donald Trump supporter was charged with simple assault (misdemeanour) for breathing on two women outside the American president's golf course in Virginia.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when Raymond Deskins, 61, of Sterling, Virginia, was caught on video breathing on two women who told him not to do so.

Deskins can be seen in the video wearing a Trump shirt and an inflatable Trump innertube around his belly as he did the act. The man was arrested and charged with simple assault after one of the two women he was harassing uploaded the video of the act on social media.

"Get away from me, get away from me," one of the two women can be heard yelling at Deskins, who without wearing a face mask, can be seen breathing on the two women.

According to police, the women were protesting outside the golf course against Trump when Deskins got into a verbal confrontation with them.

The other woman can be heard telling Deskins, "You don't get up in somebody's face," to which he responded, "I'm not in anybody's face."



She shot back, "You are in my face -- and you don't have a mask, so you need to back up."

That is when Deskins can be seen exhaling in the direction of one of the women. Angry and shocked, she gasps as he turns around and smirks.

One of the women yelled, "That's assault!"

The man yelled back, "I breathed on you!" He then exhaled on the woman taking the video.

The Loudoun county sheriff's office issued a statement on the incident.



"As the incident was not witnessed by law enforcement and the video did not capture the entire interaction, an investigation was conducted on scene and both parties were advised they could go to a Loudoun County Magistrate and seek a citizen obtained warrant."

Deskins, after being charged with simple assault, was released on summons, said an updated statement by the Loudoun county sheriff's office.