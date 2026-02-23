No permission, no travel: UK enforces ETA scheme

People queue to enter terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, January 18, 2021. — Reuters

LONDON: British dual nationals who don't have a British passport could be stopped from entering the UK under new rules coming into force on 25 February.

Visitors to the UK who don't have a British passport will either need a visa, Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), or a certificate of entitlement to enter the country, according to new rules.

Travellers face being blocked from boarding their flight, ferry or train if they don't have one of these and the government have advised potential visitors to have the proper paperwork ready with them when travelling.

Visitors from 85 nationalities, including the United States, Canada, and France, who do not need a visa ,will not be able to legally travel to the UK without an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) from 25 February 2026.

This is a significant step towards digitising the immigration system and paves the way for a contactless UK border in the future, said the government.

Since the launch of ETA in October 2023, more than 13.3 million visitors have successfully applied and benefited from faster, smoother travel. ETA is now a fundamental part of travel, including for visitors who take connecting flights and go through UK passport control.

Minister for Migration and Citizenship, Mike Tapp, said: “ETAs give us greater power to stop those who pose a threat from setting foot in the country and give us a fuller picture of immigration.

ETAs are also better for travellers. Digitising the immigration system ensures the millions of people we welcome to the UK every year enjoy a more seamless travel experience.

While ETA was being rolled out, it was not strictly enforced to give visitors ample time to adjust to the new requirement. This is the same approach other countries, such as the United States and Canada took for their travel schemes.”

Applying for an ETA is quick and simple through the official UK ETA app, and the cost is competitive at £16. While most people currently get a decision automatically in minutes, it is recommended to allow 3 working days to account for the small number of cases that require additional review.

British and Irish citizens, including dual citizens, are exempt from needing an ETA. The UK government strongly advises dual British citizens to make sure they have a valid British passport or certificate of entitlement, to avoid problems like being denied boarding when travelling to the UK from 25 February 2026.

The Home Office says it has advised dual nationals to make sure they have the right documents to enter the UK since October 2024, and has been advertising about the ETA changes since 2023.

"Without [a British passport or certificate of entitlement], carriers cannot verify they are a British citizen, which may lead to delays or refused boarding," a spokesperson said.