Punjab notifies closure of schools, madressahs and tuition centres from Nov 26

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas on Wednesday shared the notification regarding the closure of schools in the province announcing that academies, tuition centres and seminaries will be closed in the province as well.

“All Public and Private Schools, Academies, Tuition Centers & Madrasas to be closed starting tomorrow 26th November 2020. No exceptions,” said the minister as he tweeted the notification.

The notification comes two days after Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said that all schools across the country will remain closed until January 10, 2021, in the wake of the rising coronavirus cases.

"All ministers have mutually decided that to keep all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, and tuition centres closed. However, online classes will continue from November 26 to December 24 after which winter break will start. Schools will reopen on January 11, 2021," Shafqat Mahmood had said.

Read more: Punjab's Murad Raas says students to be promoted on basis of homework as schools close down

The decision was taken during the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) convened to discuss the closure of educational institutions.

Minister Shafqat Mahmood had said that children's health and safety is the top-most priority of the government, adding that examinations scheduled to take place in December will be postponed, with the exception of a few professional exams.

During the meeting, it was decided that micro-decisions regarding examinations and other matters will be taken by the respective provinces.

