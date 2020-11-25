Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 25 2020
Parliamentary committee on coronavirus meets today

Wednesday Nov 25, 2020

An APP file image of National Assembly.

A meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Coronavirus will be held today at the Parliament House in Islamabad.

The meeting will be chaired by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser. The participants will be briefed on the latest COVID-19 situation. 

Ahead of the meeting, Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz said an important issue such as the coronavirus should not be politicised. "We hope the opposition leaders will participate in the meeting and give their recommendations on dealing with the pandemic. 

Read more: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 25

Covid-19 situation

A total of 3,009 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 382,892. With 59 new deaths, the country's coronavirus death toll reached 7,803. So far, a total of 332,974 people have recovered from the virus while the active number of cases stands at 42,115.

With 41,583 tests conducted across Pakistan, the positivity rate has reached 7.2%.

Containment policy

Following recommendations by the NCOC, the government has made face masks mandatory in public spaces, limited large public gatherings to 300, banned indoor weddings, closed shrines, cinemas, and theatres, and instructed public and private offices to adopt work-from-home policy and 50% occupancy.

The federal government also announced that educational institutes will remain closed from November 26 to January 10. The students will study at home or get weekly homework till December 24 and winter vacations will start December 25. The schools will reopen on January 11 - which is subject to coronavirus situation then.

All examinations have been postponed except admission and recruitment tests.


Read about provincial COVID-19 strategies here.

