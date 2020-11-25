Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Nov 25 2020
By
Web Desk

India's UP state green-lights 'Love Jihad' law

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 25, 2020

A Reuters file image.

The Bharatya Janata Party (BJP) government in India's Uttar Pradesh state has approved a stringent law to deal with religious conversions for the sake of marriage, Indian media reported on Wednesday. 

The approval for the ordinance was given at a state cabinet meeting chaired by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath - who had promised a fight against "Love Jihad" in his election campaign. 

The term "love jihad", unrecognised by the Indian legal system, was coined to refer to a non-existent system under which Hindu women were 'forcibly' converted to marry Muslim men. 

States with the BJP government such as UP, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh have revealed plans to enact laws to counter "love jihad" in recent weeks. 

Under the new law, punishments include jail term of between one to five years and fine worth INR15,000. In case a woman is a minor or belongs to a Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe, the imprisonment will range from three to 10 years and fine increases to INRA25,000.

“In the case of mass conversions, the punishment is from three years to 10 years and a fine of INR50,000 on the organisations which indulge in it,” the minister told reporters.

If an individual wants to convert to any other religion before marriage, they will need to take permission from a district magistrate two months before the wedding date. If anyone wants to change religion after marriage, then he or she “can do so.”

"In addition to its openly communal nature, the law is also harmful to women and takes no account of their freewill," writes The Wire. 

This article originally appeared in The Wire.

More From World:

Israel's Netanyahu to visit Bahrain soon

Israel's Netanyahu to visit Bahrain soon
France, Britain set to ease coronavirus restrictions as second wave subsides

France, Britain set to ease coronavirus restrictions as second wave subsides

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 25

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 25
Elon Musk topples Bill Gates to become world’s second richest person

Elon Musk topples Bill Gates to become world’s second richest person

Melania Trump savagely trolled after welcoming White House Christmas tree

Melania Trump savagely trolled after welcoming White House Christmas tree
Donald Trump supporter faces simple assault charge for breathing on women

Donald Trump supporter faces simple assault charge for breathing on women
After weeks of protest, Trump finally clears way to proceed with Biden transition

After weeks of protest, Trump finally clears way to proceed with Biden transition
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 24

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 24
Coronavirus updates, November 24: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Coronavirus updates, November 24: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world
Three Indian men allegedly kidnap, gang-rape minor in a moving car

Three Indian men allegedly kidnap, gang-rape minor in a moving car
Begum Shamim Akhtar's funeral to be offered at Regent's Park Mosque, participants limited to 30

Begum Shamim Akhtar's funeral to be offered at Regent's Park Mosque, participants limited to 30
Saudi Arabia rejects reports of Crown Prince MBS meeting Netanyahu

Saudi Arabia rejects reports of Crown Prince MBS meeting Netanyahu

Latest

view all