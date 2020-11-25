Funeral prayers of Nawaz Sharif’s mother to be offered on Saturday: PML-N

The post-burial rituals of the deceased will be carried out on Sunday, November 29. Photo: Geo. tv/File

The funeral prayers of Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif, will be offered at the Sharif Medical City Raiwind after Zuhr prayers on Saturday, November 28, PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb said on Wednesday.

According to the party spokesperson, the Rasm-e-Qul of the deceased will be carried out on Sunday, November 29, which will only be attended by Sharif family members.

Family sources have confirmed to The News and Geo that the body will be flown to Pakistan for burial in Jati Umra from London soon after her funeral prayers on Friday morning.

The dead body will be repatriated to Pakistan either through Qatar or British Airways, said the source. “We will finalise the flight soon.”

Former prime minister and PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif will not be able to accompany his mother's body to Pakistan, ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar said.

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar had said that Nawaz Sharif has been advised by doctors not to travel because of his ailing health and the on-going treatment. The PML-N chief's mother Shamim Akhtar had passed away in London on Sunday afternoon.

Begum Shamim Akhtar had developed a severe chest infection and was suffering from an advanced stage of Alzheimer's disease. Her condition had deteriorated over the last week and she could not regain her health due to old age. Her body is currently kept at the Regent’s Park Mosque’s mortuary. The dead body was shifted to the mosque on Sunday night after the police and the coroner completed the paperwork at the Avenfield flats.