Pumped up after Gilgit Baltistan victory, PTI announces to contest AJK polls independently

President PTI Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry and PTI Central Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee in a meeting in Islamabad. Photo: Twitter

ISLAMABAD: After gaining a two-thirds majority in the recently held Gilgit Baltistan elections, the PTI has now decided to contest the polls in Azad Jammu and Kashmir independently.



It was disclosed during a meeting Wednesday between former AJK prime minister and PTI Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry and PTI Central Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee.

Both discussed the upcoming election in the AJK. Central Senior Vice President Arshad Dad was also in the meeting, according to a statement from the party's Central Secretariat.

Read more: PTI set to form govt in Gilgit Baltistan

It was decided that the PTI will go to the electoral arena without forging an alliance with any other political party in the region.

"After the historic victory in Gilgit-Baltistan, the PTI leadership has started planning for the elections in AJK," added the statement.

The tenure of the present AJK assembly ends in July next year.

It was agreed in principle to contest the elections of the AJK Legislative Assembly without any electoral alliance.

Saifullah Khan said he was thankful to the Almighty for the historic victory in the GB polls. He said that PTI has become a strong and powerful force in AJK.

“Through an effective election campaign, AJK will also get a two-thirds majority, God willing. A high-level parliamentary board will be set up soon to select suitable and popular candidates. We will announce the next course of action soon,” he said.