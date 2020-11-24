PTI bags two-third majority in Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly

Prime Minister Imran Khan photographed during a visit to Gilgit-Baltistan. — Photo courtesy Instagram/imrankhan.pti

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has emerged as the majority winner in the 2020 elections for the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly consists of 33 seats — 24 of which are contested through direct elections. The remaining nine are reserved seats — six for women and three for technocrats and professionals.

After the remaining official results were announced on Tuesday, the party now has 22 out of 33 seats.

According to a notification by Chief Election Commissioner Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Shahbaz Khan, PTI was declared successful in 10 seats, independent candidates won seven seats, PPP obtained three, PML-N won two, whereas JUI and MWM won one seat each.

PTI also acquired the support of six independents, according to The News.



With 10 wins in general seats, support from six independents, two victories from seats reserved for technocrats and four from those reserved for women, the party has secured 22 seats of 33 in the GB Assembly.



Reserved seats



Technocrats



Results for reserved seats were also announced today. A notification was issued for the total three reserved seats for technocrats and six reserved seats for women.

Of the seats for technocrats, PTI won two while PPP won the third.

The successful PTI candidates were Akbar Ali and Fazal Raheem, whereas from the PPP, Ghulam Shahzad won.

Women



Among the seats reserved for women, PTI secured four, whereas one each were won by PPP and PML-N.

Women candidates from PTI that stood victorious were Kaneez Fatima, Surriya Muhammad Zaman, Dilshad Bano, and Kulsoom Ilyas.

PPP's Sadia Danish and PML-N's Sanam Bibi were the other two winners.

Speaker summons session on Nov 25

Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Fida Nasahad has summoned a session of the assembly on November 25.



According to public relations officer of the GB Assembly, successful candidates from 24 constituencies will take oath during the session.



"After that, the election of Chief Minister, Speaker and Deputy Speaker by new members of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly will be held as per schedule."

'Go to the election tribunal if you have objections'



Federal Adviser on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur thanked the people for helping PTI win a two-third majority in the assembly.



Addressing a press conference in Gilgit, he declared that "free and fair elections were held in Gilgit-Baltistan".

"Observers have also confirmed free and fair elections in their reports," Gandapur said, adding: "People of Gilgit-Baltistan trust Imran Khan's leadership."

Gandapur said that despite the harsh weather, the turnout in the elections was 60%.

"If anyone has evidence of fraud, bring it to light," he said, referring to protests by PPP over the GBA-2 constituency's result.



Gandapur said peaceful protest is a democratic right of everyone, but vandalism, siege and taking law into hands will not be allowed at any cost.

He said the vote counting in GBA-2 has been done "five times" at the request of the opposing candidate. However, if anyone is not satisfied with the election results, he should go to the election tribunal.

The minister said Opposition parties are only making claims and no one is ready to produce any evidence before GB election commission which had shown "complete impartiality in the election".

PPP to resume protest on Wednesday