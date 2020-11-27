Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Nov 27 2020
By
Reuters

Prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Fakhrizadeh assassinated: Iranian media

By
Reuters

Friday Nov 27, 2020

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh died of injuries in hospital after armed assassins fired on his car. Photo: AFP/File

A prominent Iranian nuclear scientist, who was long suspected by the West of leading a secret atomic weapons programme, was assassinated near the Iranian capital on Friday, Iranian state media reported.

According to Iranian media, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh died of injuries in hospital after armed assassins fired on his car.

Fakhrizadeh has long been described by Western, Israeli and Iranian exile foes of Iran’s clerical rulers as a leader of a covert atomic bomb programme halted in 2003. Iran has long denied seeking to weaponise nuclear energy.

“Unfortunately, the medical team did not succeed in reviving (Fakhrizadeh), and a few minutes ago, this manager and scientist achieved the high status of martyrdom after years of effort and struggle,” Iran’s armed forces said in a statement carried by state media.

Read more: Pakistan, Iran concerned over rising Islamophobia

The semi-official news agency Tasnim said earlier that “terrorists blew up another car” before firing on a vehicle carrying Fakhrizadeh and his bodyguards in an ambush outside the capital.

Fakhrizadeh is thought to have headed what the UN nuclear watchdog and US intelligence services believe was a coordinated nuclear weapons programme in Iran, shelved in 2003.

He has the rare distinction of being the only Iranian scientist named in the International Atomic Energy Agency’s 2015 “final assessment” of open questions about Iran’s nuclear programme and whether it was aimed at developing a nuclear bomb.

More From World:

Mehbooba Mufti, daughter illegally detained again, lashes out at BJP's 'puppets and ministers'

Mehbooba Mufti, daughter illegally detained again, lashes out at BJP's 'puppets and ministers'
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner may not move back to New York over fears of being shunned

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner may not move back to New York over fears of being shunned
Climate activist Greta Thunberg urges people not to buy unnecessary things on Black Friday

Climate activist Greta Thunberg urges people not to buy unnecessary things on Black Friday
Indian Navy pilot missing after MiG-29K crashes in sea

Indian Navy pilot missing after MiG-29K crashes in sea
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 27

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 27
Toddler orders £55 McDonald's feast using mother's phone

Toddler orders £55 McDonald's feast using mother's phone
More than 100 whales die after beaching themselves in New Zealand

More than 100 whales die after beaching themselves in New Zealand
Zombie situation: Dead minks rise from mass graves after Denmark's culling

Zombie situation: Dead minks rise from mass graves after Denmark's culling
Sudan's former premier Sadiq al-Mahdi passes away in UAE

Sudan's former premier Sadiq al-Mahdi passes away in UAE
India tops Asia in corruption, reveals report

India tops Asia in corruption, reveals report
Coronavirus cases across the world top 60 million

Coronavirus cases across the world top 60 million
Indian forces have raped, molested more than 11,000 Kashmiri women in 3 decades: report

Indian forces have raped, molested more than 11,000 Kashmiri women in 3 decades: report

Latest

view all