Saturday Nov 28 2020
Fans hail Dakota Johnson for a past Ellen DeGeneres snub

The internet has taken to celebrating the one year anniversary of Dakota Johnson’s snub to Ellen DeGeneres in the best possible way.

Many took to social media and lauded the star saying, “happy one year anniversary to dakota johnson destroying ellen degeneres!" Others then began adding to it with humorous word play and dubbed Dakota the ultimate “Canceler”.

The comments that stood out the most however were of users who admitted, "The way Dakota Johnson was literally the catalyst for Ellen's demise skskskks 50 shades of great job."

Others however, were more interested in noting how Ellen’s downfall actually began. One credited that decline to Dakota’s comments saying, "Dakota Johnson single-handedly set ellen's downfall into motion.”

For the unversed, the conversation began after Ellen accused the star of not having invited her to her birthday party that year. 

However, Dakota was not having any of it, she promptly shut that allegation down at the time by saying, “Actually, no, that's not the truth, Ellen, You were invited. I didn't even know you wanted to be invited. I didn't even know you liked me.”

Near the end, it was Ellen’s producer who saved her from total embarrassment by saying she was “out of town” that week for an engagement.

Check it out below:


