Saturday Nov 28 2020
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won’t be ‘royal’ after 12 month review: report

An expert speculates that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might “stop being royals” after the Queen presents her 12 month review.

This claim has been brought forward by royal author Robert Lacey. He told Express UK, "There are two titles involved, there is the HRH status and then there is the actual title of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Obviously if the review in March concludes they can't stay working royals, then it's quite likely they would lose or forfeit their HRH styles. They have already put it into suspension.”

"The way it is presented at the moment is that they are HRH but they choose not to use it, it doesn't say that they are banned from using it. If this develops in the future, I think it will be presented in the same way - they choose not to be royals anymore. That doesn't mean they give up their titles.”

He concluded by saying, "The Queen has bestowed them these titles. The world is full of people with British titles and they are free to do what they like. Just like any other aristocrat, their title is with them for life, they may choose not to use it because for most of the world Harry and Meghan are the star names which commands the fascination of people all over the world."

