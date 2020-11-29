Selena Gomez fans steamed up after her kidney transplant gets mocked

Vocal powerhouse Selena Gomez's fans were livid after her kidney transplant was ridiculed in a recent episode of Saved By The Bell reboot.



Fans flocked to social media to lash out at the show and its writers for the snide remark aimed at the Rare singer’s transplant.

Soon after ‘Respect Selena Gomez’ became one of the top trends on social media.

The insensitive joke was references towards the singer’s transplant, donated to her by her close friend Francia Raisa back in 2017 after she had required surgery over complication from Lupus.

In the scene that caused the uproar, two students were talking about the singer’s surgery.

“I know for a fact that Selena Gomez‘s kidney donor was Justin Bieber‘s mom. God, I wish that I had my phone so that I could prove it,” one student says.



“Prove what? That you’re an idiot? It was Demi Lovato‘s kidney. They’re best friends, like you and I were,” the other student says.

Meanwhile, “Does Selena Gomez even have a kidney” can be spotted in the scene spray-painted on the wall.

Following the backlash, NBC’s Peacock and executive producers issued an apology in a statement sent to HollywoodLife.

“We apologize. It was never our intention to make light of Selena’s health. We have been in touch with her team and will be making a donation to her charity, The Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research at USC,” they said.