Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Nov 29 2020
By
Web Desk

Indonesian aircraft 'wears mask' to spread awareness about coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 29, 2020

Image: The Jakarta Post

JAKARTA: Indonesian airlines PT Garuda has painted masks on its aircraft to spread awareness about the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

Indonesia's flag carrier, PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk, presented five of its aircraft with 'masks' to support the government’s "Ayo pakai masker", or Let's Wear Masks, campaign.

Garuda Indonesia has painted a special face mask design in blue colour  onto the nose of its plane, the A330-900neo. These aircraft will provide services in Singapore and Japan along with domestic flights.

According to reports, some 60 people together painted the mask onto five planes in nearly 120 hours.

Update on Indonesia's coronavirus situation

Indonesia’s number of daily infections have reached 528,000 while the total deaths have exceeded 16,500.

Dr Wiku Adisasmito, a prominent public health professor leading Indonesia's COVID-19 task force, has blamed ignorance among the public for the virus transmission as people have failed to abide by health protocols.

More From World:

Maradona's personal doctor under scrutiny over death of soccer star

Maradona's personal doctor under scrutiny over death of soccer star
Iran to give 'calculated, decisive' response to killing of top nuclear scientist

Iran to give 'calculated, decisive' response to killing of top nuclear scientist
Russian man undergoes surgery to remove coin stuck in nose since childhood

Russian man undergoes surgery to remove coin stuck in nose since childhood
OIC deplores Indian state-sponsored terrorism against innocent Kashmiris

OIC deplores Indian state-sponsored terrorism against innocent Kashmiris
Melania Trump, Donald Trump ridiculed on Twitter for 'tiny table' and Christmas tree

Melania Trump, Donald Trump ridiculed on Twitter for 'tiny table' and Christmas tree
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 28

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 28
US President Trump has one condition for Joe Biden's entry to the White House

US President Trump has one condition for Joe Biden's entry to the White House
Prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Fakhrizadeh assassinated: Iranian media

Prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Fakhrizadeh assassinated: Iranian media
Mehbooba Mufti illegally detained again, lashes out at BJP's 'puppets and ministers'

Mehbooba Mufti illegally detained again, lashes out at BJP's 'puppets and ministers'
Prince Faisal underscores importance Saudi Arabia attaches to relations with Pakistan

Prince Faisal underscores importance Saudi Arabia attaches to relations with Pakistan
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner may not move back to New York over fears of being shunned

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner may not move back to New York over fears of being shunned
Climate activist Greta Thunberg urges people not to buy unnecessary things on Black Friday

Climate activist Greta Thunberg urges people not to buy unnecessary things on Black Friday

Latest

view all