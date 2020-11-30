Coronavirus updates, November 30: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Pakistan's COVID-19 tally rose to 398,024 on Monday after 2,839 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours across the country.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases as of 9:00 am, November 30, is as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 398,024

• Sindh: 173,014

• Punjab: 119,035

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 47,190

• Balochistan: 17,158

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 30,123

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 4,649

• AJK: 6,855

Deaths: 8,025

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 1,368

• Punjab: 2,991

• Sindh: 2,924

• Balochistan: 166

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 97

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 314

• AJK: 165

More than 62,677,879 infections have been confirmed globally with over 1,458,587 deaths, according to the John Hopkins University tally.

11:45am — Islamabad, Pakistan — Highest positivity ratio observed in Mirpur

The NCOC was informed that the national positivity ratio has increased to 8.53% with Mirpur having the highest positivity ratio.

“Highest positivity ratio observed in Mirpur 27.75% followed by Muzaffarabad 23.44% and Hyderabad 18.21%,” said the NCOC statement.

The body also shared that 2,046 coronavirus patients are in critical condition across Pakistan and the number was rising fast.

On the other hand, the positivity ratio in various federating units showed that AJK had a positivity ratio of 21.3 %, Balochistan is at 11.95 %, GB is at 3.43%, Islamabad is at 6.62.30%, KP is at 5.57%, Punjab is at 4.84% and Sindh stands at 14.04%.

11:30am — Islamabad, Pakistan — More than 5,000 smart lockdowns imposed across Pakistan

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was informed on Monday that more than 5,000 smart lockdowns have been placed across the country.

NCOC was told that 5,082 smart lockdowns have been imposed across Pakistan with 2,058,746 people under these lockdowns. The breakdown showed that 1,459 smart lockdowns are in Punjab, 206 in Sindh, 182 in KP, 3,205 in ICT, 30 in GB

The forum was also told that Azad Jammu and Kashmir is in complete lockdown.

11:15am — Mumbai, India — India COVID-19 cases top 9.4 million

India's novel coronavirus cases rose by 38,772, the health ministry said on Monday, making it the 23rd straight day that daily cases have stayed below the 50,000 mark.

The country now has 9.43 million cases, the second-highest in the world after the United States, but daily cases have been dipping since hitting a peak in September.

Deaths rose by 443 in the last 24 hours, and now total 137,139.

11:00am — Newcastle, UK — Football club Newcastle United's COVID-19 positives increase to five: reports

Two more individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 at Newcastle United, taking the total number of cases within the Premier League club to five, British media reported on Sunday.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce had said on the eve of Friday's 2-0 league win at Crystal Palace that three unnamed individuals at the club were self-isolating after testing positive.

Sky Sports reported that two more individuals had joined that group ahead of Newcastle's next league meeting at Aston Villa on Friday.

"It's a concern and difficult to manage. We're trying our utmost to make sure we try and stay as safe as we can," Sky Sports quoted Bruce as saying after the Palace match.

"Of course my concern isn't just the welfare of the players, which is vitally important, but my members of staff too. We'll do our best but it's difficult at the moment."

10:45am — Paris, France — French COVID-19 infection rate slows further

The spread of the coronavirus slowed again in France, with 9,784 new cases recorded on Sunday compared with 12,580 on Saturday and 13,157 last Sunday.

The number of people in intensive care fell by another 21 to 3,756 and the number of new deaths fell to 198 from 213 on Sunday, health ministry data showed.

10:30am — Ghizer Gilgit Baltistan — Karakoram International University sealed after students test positive

Karakoram International University in Ghizer was sealed after 15 students tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said on Monday.

The university administration said that the hostel has also been sealed following the positive results. They added that the students have been quarantined in their homes.

10:15am — London, UK — England's COVID-19 infections down 30% during national lockdown: survey

COVID-19 infections have fallen by 30% during England's month-long national lockdown and the virus is now in retreat, a large-scale study of more than 100,000 volunteers showed on Monday.

England began its second national lockdown on November 5 to curb rapidly rising infections and protect its health system. The country is due to return to a regional approach to restrictions from December 2.

Levels of infection fell 30%, with 96 people per 10,000 infected between November 13 and November 24, according to interim results of the study by Imperial College London and Ipsos MORI.

The last iteration of the research, carried out between Oct. 16 and Nov. 2, showed 130 infections per 10,000 people.

"The findings show cases were rising as the country entered lockdown, but this was followed by a decrease as national measures successfully lowered infection rates across the country," a statement issued by the health department said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced criticism over the decision to lock down from within his own party where some said it was an unnecessary infringement on civil liberties. The opposition Labour Party said he had been too slow to react.

The reproductive number of the virus was estimated at 0.88, reinforcing data released on Friday which showed infection numbers were shrinking by between 0% and 2% every day.

While the statement said the prevalence of the disease was still high, it showed a sharp decrease in several areas of northern England which are due to enter the toughest tier of restrictions next week.

10:00am — Shanghai, China — China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases vs 11 a day earlier

China reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on November 29, up from 11 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement 15 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. It also reported three local infections in the Inner Mongolia region.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 17 from 10 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 86,530, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

9:45am — Mexico City, Mexico — Mexico reports more than 6,000 new coronavirus cases

Mexico reported 6,388 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 196 additional deaths on Sunday, health ministry data showed.

The latest tally brought the official number of cases to 1,107,071 with a total death toll of 105,655.

Health officials have said the real number of both is likely to be significantly higher due to little testing.

9:30am — Berlin, Germany — Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 11,169

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 11,169 to 1,053,869, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

The reported death toll rose by 125 to 16,248, the tally showed.



9:15am — Karachi, Pakistan — MQM leader Adil Siddiqui loses life to coronavirus

MQM leader and former provincial minister Adil Siddiqui lost his life to the coronavirus, reported a spokesman for a private hospital where he was being treated.

The spokesman said that Siddiqui was admitted to the hospital a few days ago, adding that the MQM leader was suffering from a lung-related illness as well.

9:00am — Washington DC, USA — CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported a total 13,142,997 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 143,333 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,210 to 265,166.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on November 28 compared with its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

In Las Cruces, New Mexico, at the Memorial Medical Center, a family, like many across America, watches and waits while a loved one struggles with COVID in an intensive care ward.

Jose Garcia, 67, has been in the ICU there since Nov. 6 and doesn’t appear to be getting better, said his daughter, Carolina Garcia, a nurse for 12 years at the hospital.

She, like her eight brothers and sisters, are praying their father will recover, she said.

“I feel as a nurses, we’re seeing a type of nursing we’ve never seen,” she said. “Usually they (patients) come in they come in and get better and go home. This is a whole different ballgame. The virus - it’s not getting better.”